May 2 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd posted a more than 10-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Monday, as the world's largest fertilizer company was helped by soaring crop nutrient prices.

Nutrien's net earnings was $1.39 billion, or $2.49 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $133 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

