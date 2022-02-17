Log in
Nutrien takes cautious potash approach as rival copes with Belarus sanctions

02/17/2022 | 12:54pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd, the world's biggest fertilizer company, is bumping up potash production as sanctions restrict its rival in Belarus, but is holding off on bigger expansion, its interim Chief Executive said on Thursday.

Potash prices have climbed to decade highs as state-owned Belaruskali, the second-largest producer after Nutrien, copes with U.S. and European sanctions that have forced Belarus to divert shipments away from a key Lithuanian port. Climbing prices have increased farmers' costs and contributed to food inflation.

Nutrien expects to sell 13.7 million to 14.3 million tonnes of potash this year, up from its record 13.6 million last year. It has capacity to add a further 500,000 tonnes in the second half if necessary, interim CEO Ken Seitz said.

But Seitz told analysts on a conference call that Nutrien would need to see "prolonged challenges" facing Belarus for the company to expand production further, which would require hiring and capital spending at mines.

"We want to take a very pragmatic approach," Seitz said. "... We’re trying to avoid building churches for Easter Sunday."

In an interview, Seitz said he will gauge how long Belarus may face sanctions based on how President Alexander Lukashenko deals with the West as economic pressure builds on the country.

Nutrien shares climbed almost 4% in Toronto after it forecast higher 2022 profit than expected on Wednesday.

A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could lead to sanctions on Russia, and have further implications on food and fertilizer prices, Seitz said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion is "very high."

Russia is a major potash producer and exporter of natural gas, a key input in producing nitrogen fertilizer.

Seitz said Nutrien's potash customers in Southeast Asia and nitrogen buyers in North America are looking to secure supplies further into the future than usual as a result of uncertainty about Russia.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 1.58% 1899.665 Delayed Quote.1.29%
NUTRIEN LTD. 3.60% 98.69 Delayed Quote.0.21%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.62% 1107.4178 Delayed Quote.1.51%
SILVER 1.21% 23.8607 Delayed Quote.0.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.44% 76.1554 Delayed Quote.0.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 402 M - -
Net income 2021 3 301 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 41 382 M 41 382 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 23 100
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NUTRIEN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nutrien Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUTRIEN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 75,06 $
Average target price 79,70 $
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Seitz Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Farah Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell K. Girling Chairman
Brent D. Poohkay Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael R. Webb Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUTRIEN LTD.0.21%42 846
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-6.75%26 661
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.68%21 060
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.30.08%18 895
THE MOSAIC COMPANY17.82%17 542
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.5.14%15 961