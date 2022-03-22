Log in
    NGS   IL0011681116

NUTRITIONAL GROWTH SOLUTIONS LTD.

(NGS)
Nutritional Growth : Application for quotation of securities - NGS

03/22/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NUTRITIONAL GROWTH SOLUTIONS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 23, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NGS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

232,835

23/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NUTRITIONAL GROWTH SOLUTIONS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

642861774

1.3

ASX issuer code

NGS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

19-Nov-2021 17:55

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

NGS

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

NGS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

23/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

232,835

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The securities are issued as consideration for corporate advisory services provided to the Company

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.185000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 03:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
