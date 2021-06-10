General Announcement::ENTRY INTO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT

NUTRYFARM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 32308)

(Incorporated in Bermuda)

(the "Company")

ENTRY INTO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT

INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Nutryfarm International Limited (the " Company "), and its subsidiaries (the " Group "), wishes to announce that Global Agricapital Holdings Pte Ltd

(" GAH "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, has on 10 June 2021 entered into a joint venture agreement (the " JVA ") governed by the laws of Singapore with Kong Jun Durian Pte Ltd

(" Kong Jun ", and collectively with GAH, the " Parties "). Under the JVA, the Parties intend to establish a joint venture company (" JV Company "), to be incorporated in Singapore to carry out the business of sales and distribution of pre-packed durians in Singapore (the " Joint Venture "). JOINT VENTURE

2.1 INFORMATION ON THE JOINT VENTURE PARTNER

Kong Jun is owned by the Ang family, with Ang Seck Puan (holding a 50% shareholding interest), Ang Choon Beng (holding a 25% shareholding interest) and Ang Choon Cheng (holding a 25% shareholding interest). The family is in the business of selling fresh durians in Singapore, and runs Combat Durian and 空军, one of the most iconic durian retailers in Singapore with two stalls in Balestier and Rangoon Road.

Prior to the Joint Venture, Kong Jun and its shareholders were independent and unrelated parties to the Group, the Company, GAH and their respective directors, chief executive officers and controlling shareholders, and have had no prior business, commercial or trade dealings with the Group.

2.2 FRAMEWORK AND SALIENT TERMS OF THE JVA

2.2.1 Formation of the JV Company and Share Capital

Upon satisfaction of the condition precedent and pursuant to the JVA, each of the Parties shall subscribe for such number of new shares in the JV Company such that upon completion of the subscription, the JV Company will have an initial issued and paid-up share capital of S$10,000 divided into 10,000 ordinary shares and the shareholding proportion of the JV Company shall be as follows:

Name Number of Shares Percentage of entire issued share capital GAH 5,100 51% Kong Jun 4,900 49% Total: 10,000 100%

On incorporation, the JV Company will become an indirect 51%-owned subsidiary of the Company, through GAH.

