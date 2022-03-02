Log in
    NUVL   US6707031075

NUVALENT, INC.

(NUVL)
Nuvalent to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

03/02/2022 | 06:31am EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced that James Porter, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual panel titled, "Lung Cancer Panel," during the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.nuvalent.com, and archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), along with multiple discovery-stage research programs. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.nuvalent.com. Follow us on Twitter (@nuvalent) and LinkedIn.

