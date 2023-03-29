Advanced search
    NUVA   US6707041058

NUVASIVE, INC.

(NUVA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53:40 2023-03-29 pm EDT
38.33 USD   +1.27%
03:14pNuvasive Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of NuVasive, Inc. - NUVA
BU
03/20NuVasive Secures FDA Approval for Precice Limb Lengthening System's Pediatric Use
MT
03/20NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics Expands Indications of Precice Limb Lengthening System to Treat Pediatric Patients
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NUVASIVE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of NuVasive, Inc. - NUVA

03/29/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of NuVasive, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NUVA) to Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of NuVasive will receive 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock for each share of NuVasive that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-nuva/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 280 M - -
Net income 2023 61,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 605 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 981 M 1 981 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart NUVASIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
NuVasive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVASIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 37,85 $
Average target price 49,02 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Christopher Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew K. Harbaugh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. Wolterman Chairman
Kyle Malone Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Aviva McPherron Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVASIVE, INC.-8.22%1 981
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-11.55%168 772
MEDTRONIC PLC2.30%105 782
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.14%68 486
DEXCOM, INC.0.51%43 980
HOYA CORPORATION9.88%37 859
