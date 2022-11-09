NuVasive Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Net sales grew 9.0% as reported, 12.9% on a constant currency basis –

– C360 portfolio delivers record quarter in cervical net sales –

– Company updates full-year 2022 guidance –

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022

Net sales were $295.3 million , a 9.0% increase as reported and a 12.9% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period;

, a 9.0% increase as reported and a 12.9% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period; GAAP operating margin of 7.4%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 13.6%; and

GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.04) ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.54 .

"The strategic investments we've made in product and technology innovation are delivering continued above-market growth—as demonstrated by double-digit growth in net sales on a constant currency basis," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "Despite the challenging macro environment, we continue to execute as evidenced by our top- and bottom-line performance in the quarter. I remain excited about the future of NuVasive—and our commitment to deliver meaningful innovation to support our surgeons, providers, and patients."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

NuVasive reported total net sales of $295.3 million, a 9.0% increase as reported and a 12.9% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to $270.8 million in the prior year period. Third quarter 2022 total net sales were driven by further adoption of new products, higher procedural volumes in the U.S., and strong international performance.

For the third quarter of 2022, GAAP gross profit was $214.4 million, compared to $182.2 million in the prior year period. GAAP gross margin was 72.6%, compared to 67.3% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was $214.4 million, compared to $197.0 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.6%, compared to 72.7% in the prior year period.

The Company reported GAAP net loss of ($2.0) million, or diluted loss per share of ($0.04), compared to GAAP net loss of ($21.6) million, or diluted loss per share of ($0.42) in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $28.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.54, compared to non-GAAP net income of $16.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $237.5 million as of September 30, 2022.

Full-year 2022 Financial Guidance

The Company updated its full-year 2022 guidance range for net sales growth, operating margin, and diluted EPS as shown in the table below.



Prior guidance range ** Current guidance range ** GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Net sales growth (reported)* 6.0%-8.0% 6.0%-8.0% 5.5%-6.5% 5.5%-6.5% Net sales growth (constant currency)*

8.7%-10.7%

8.7%-9.7% Operating margin 7.6%-9.1% 13.0%-14.5% 6.7%-7.4% 12.3%-13.0% Diluted earnings per share $0.95-$1.25*** $2.15-$2.45 $0.50-$0.60*** $2.00-$2.10



* Reflects expectations for net sales growth in 2022 compared to 2021. Net sales growth on a constant currency basis excludes year-over-year currency fluctuations, which the Company currently expects to create a negative impact of approximately 320 basis points in 2022. ** Prior guidance reflects ranges provided on August 3, 2022. Current guidance reflects ranges provided on November 9, 2022. *** Reflects updated expectations for the impact on diluted EPS of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Additionally, includes the impact of net unrealized foreign currency exchange gains or losses incurred as of September 30, 2022, and does not assume future net unrealized gains or losses related to foreign currency exchange rates.

A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this press release and in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Share Repurchase Program Extension

The NuVasive Board of Directors has approved a one-year extension of the Company's previously announced share repurchase program. As a result, the Company is now authorized to repurchase up to $100.0 million dollars of its common stock through December 31, 2023. Under this program, the Company may repurchase stock from time to time, in amounts, at prices, and at such times the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions, legal requirements, and other considerations.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives, non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost) and other significant one-time items. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and other significant one-time items.

Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below in the financial tables accompanying this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the third quarter 2022, as well as projections for 2022 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance. The Company's results for the third quarter of 2022 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2022 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and financial results; further deterioration of general macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures, disruptions to the global supply chain, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, higher freight and labor costs, and weakness in economic conditions generally; the Company's ability to maintain operations to support its customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities; risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales:















Products

$ 267,208

$ 247,061

$ 813,600

$ 759,275 Services

28,072

23,775

82,893

77,638 Total net sales

295,280

270,836

896,493

836,913 Cost of sales (excluding below amortization of intangible assets):















Products

59,220

69,609

181,670

181,495 Services

21,652

19,043

64,057

57,248 Total cost of sales

80,872

88,652

245,727

238,743 Gross profit

214,408

182,184

650,766

598,170 Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

154,005

146,056

474,982

449,407 Research and development

23,666

23,405

72,937

67,393 Amortization of intangible assets

12,157

14,805

37,826

43,230 Business transition costs

2,811

4,551

(1,753)

21,688 Total operating expenses

192,639

188,817

583,992

581,718 Interest and other expense, net:















Interest income

820

23

1,125

119 Interest expense

(4,352)

(4,320)

(13,083)

(16,738) Other expense, net

(21,053)

(13,082)

(34,490)

(24,339) Total interest and other expense, net

(24,585)

(17,379)

(46,448)

(40,958) (Loss) income before income taxes

(2,816)

(24,012)

20,326

(24,506) Income tax benefit (expense)

839

2,373

(3,995)

(2,844) Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (1,977)

$ (21,639)

$ 16,331

$ (27,350)

















Net (loss) income per share:















Basic

$ (0.04)

$ (0.42)

$ 0.31

$ (0.53) Diluted

$ (0.04)

$ (0.42)

$ 0.31

$ (0.53) Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

52,067

51,669

51,974

51,539 Diluted

52,067

51,669

52,512

51,539

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value data)













September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS

(unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 237,500

$ 246,091 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $18,702 and $21,064, respectively

235,582

214,398 Inventory, net

340,995

315,845 Prepaid income taxes

7,163

5,425 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,991

20,665 Total current assets

843,231

802,424 Property and equipment, net

336,808

303,664 Intangible assets, net

187,280

242,675 Goodwill

625,141

633,467 Operating lease right-of-use assets

96,352

102,987 Deferred tax assets

60,503

48,003 Restricted cash and investments

1,494

1,494 Other assets

24,136

19,361 Total assets

$ 2,174,945

$ 2,154,075 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 119,297

$ 115,614 Contingent consideration liabilities

59,477

7,986 Accrued payroll and related expenses

60,889

66,596 Operating lease liabilities

10,025

9,867 Income tax liabilities

819

828 Senior convertible notes

446,898

- Total current liabilities

697,405

200,891 Long-term senior convertible notes

443,533

884,984 Deferred tax liabilities

11,697

3,049 Operating lease liabilities

104,729

111,592 Contingent consideration liabilities

71,740

139,824 Other long-term liabilities

13,695

18,528 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021; 58,880 shares issued and 52,076 outstanding at

September 30, 2022; 58,469 shares issued and 51,769 outstanding at December 31,

2021

63

63 Additional paid-in capital

1,457,828

1,434,976 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,355)

(7,792) Retained earnings

62,039

45,708 Treasury stock at cost; 6,804 shares and 6,700 shares at September 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

(683,429)

(677,748) Total equity

832,146

795,207 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,174,945

$ 2,154,075

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited)

2022

2021 Operating activities:







Consolidated net income (loss)

$ 16,331

$ (27,350) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

110,200

111,818 Deferred income taxes

(5,004)

(5,211) Amortization of non-cash interest

5,906

6,672 Stock-based compensation

19,136

17,972 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

(8,560)

6,646 Net loss (gain) on strategic investments

1,248

(2,101) Net loss from foreign currency adjustments

33,619

26,572 Reserves on current assets

(342)

25,418 Other non-cash adjustments

13,654

8,750 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(27,934)

4,142 Inventory

(26,469)

(29,266) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,538

(367) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(8,329)

(779) Accrued payroll and related expenses

(3,878)

3,021 Income taxes

(1,769)

(1,167) Net cash provided by operating activities

122,347

144,770 Investing activities:







Acquisition of Simplify Medical, net of cash acquired

(750)

(149,463) Payment of contingent consideration for Simplify Medical

—

(45,850) Acquisitions and investments

(5,650)

(500) Purchases of intangible assets

—

(1,200) Purchases of property and equipment

(107,120)

(85,630) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

—

127,023 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

—

46,000 Other investing activities

(697)

(819) Net cash used in investing activities

(114,217)

(110,439) Financing activities:







Payment of contingent consideration

(6,839)

(3) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

3,716

3,803 Purchases of treasury stock

(5,681)

(7,309) Payments upon settlement of senior convertible notes

—

(649,426) Other financing activities

(1,362)

(1,038) Net cash used in financing activities

(10,166)

(653,973) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(6,555)

(2,649) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,591)

(622,291) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

247,585

858,363 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 238,994

$ 236,072



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO6 Net (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 214,408 $ 21,769 $ (1,977) $ (0.04) 52,067 $ (1,977)

% of net sales 72.6 % 7.4 %









Amortization of intangible assets

12,157 12,157







Litigation related expenses and settlements1

828 828



828

Business transition costs2

2,811 2,811



2,811

European medical device regulation3

2,517 2,517



2,517

Net loss on strategic investments



1,016



1,016

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts4



18,434



18,434

Tax effect of adjustments5



(7,461)







Interest expense/(income), net









3,532

Income tax benefit









(839)

Depreciation and amortization









36,915

Non-cash stock-based compensation









4,815

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 214,408 $ 40,082 $ 28,325 $ 0.54 52,584 $ 68,052

% of net sales 72.6 % 13.6 %





23.0 %















1 Represents expenses and settlements associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 5 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 6 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS7 Diluted

WASO8 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 650,766 $ 66,774 $ 16,331 $ 0.31 52,512 $ 16,331

% of net sales 72.6 % 7.4 %









Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1 557 557 557



557

Amortization of intangible assets

37,826 37,826







Litigation related expenses and settlements2

3,676 3,676



3,676

Business transition costs3

(1,753) (1,753)



(1,753)

European medical device regulation4

7,463 7,463



7,463

Net loss on strategic investments



1,248



1,248

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5



34,209



34,209

Tax effect of adjustments6



(18,238)







Interest expense/(income), net









11,958

Income tax expense









3,995

Depreciation and amortization









110,200

Non-cash stock-based compensation









19,136

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 651,323 $ 114,543 $ 81,319 $ 1.55 52,512 $ 207,020

% of net sales 72.7 % 12.8 %





23.1 %















1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents expenses and settlements associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 3 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 5 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 6 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 7 Reported GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using Net Income plus interest and debt issuance costs on senior convertible notes whose effect is dilutive, net of tax divided by diluted WASO. 8 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

(Loss) Profit Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO8 Net (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 182,184 $ (6,633) $ (21,639) $ (0.42) 51,669 $ (21,639)

% of net sales 67.3 % (2.4 %)









Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1 557 557 557



557

Inventory charges associated with product withdrawals2 14,215 14,215 14,215



14,215

Amortization of intangible assets

14,805 14,805







Litigation related expenses and settlements3

762 762



762

Business transition costs4

4,551 4,551



4,551

European medical device regulation5

2,132 2,132



2,132

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts6



10,280



10,280

Tax effect of adjustments7



(8,775)







Interest expense/(income), net









4,297

Income tax benefit









(2,373)

Depreciation and amortization









37,864

Non-cash stock-based compensation









4,965

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 196,956 $ 30,389 $ 16,888 $ 0.32 52,268 $ 55,611

% of net sales 72.7 % 11.2 %





20.5 %















1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics. 3 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 4 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 5 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 6 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 7 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 8 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)



















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO8 Net (Loss) to

Adjusted EBITDA

Reported GAAP $ 598,170 $ 16,452 $ (27,350) $ (0.53) 51,539 $ (27,350)

% of net sales 71.5 % 2.0 %









Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1 1,299 1,299 1,299



1,299

Inventory charges associated with product withdrawals2 14,215 14,215 14,215



14,215

Amortization of intangible assets

43,230 43,230







Litigation related expenses and settlements3

4,010 4,010



4,010

Business transition costs4

21,688 21,688



21,688

European medical device regulation5

5,696 5,696



5,696

Net gain on strategic investments



(2,101)



(2,101)

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts6



23,673



23,673

Tax effect of adjustments7



(17,269)







Interest expense/(income), net









16,619

Income tax expense









2,844

Depreciation and amortization









111,818

Non-cash stock-based compensation









17,972

Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 613,684 $ 106,590 $ 67,091 $ 1.29 52,184 $ 190,383

% of net sales 73.3 % 12.7 %





22.7 %















1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics. 3 Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 4 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 5 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 6 Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency. 7 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. 8 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS























2022 Guidance Range1, 2





2021 Actuals1

Prior

Current



GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $(1.24)

$0.95-1.25

$0.50-0.60



Impact of dilution3 0.02

~0.05

-



Amortization of intangible assets 1.10

~1.00

~0.95



European medical device regulation4 0.16

~0.25

~0.25



Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal5 0.27

-

-



Other6 1.83

~0.30

~0.75



Tax effect of adjustments7 (0.45)

~(0.40)

~(0.45)



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.68

$2.15-2.45

$2.00-2.10

















1 Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.

2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided August 3, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided November 9, 2022.

3 GAAP diluted EPS includes the dilutive impact of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

4 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

5 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.

6 Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, net gain on strategic investments and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.

7 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.



Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin %



























2022 Guidance Range1, 2







2021 Actuals1

Prior

Current



GAAP Operating Margin %

(1.1 %)

7.6%-9.1%

6.7%-7.4%



Amortization of intangible assets

5.0 %

~4.4%

~4.2%



European medical device regulation3

0.7 %

~1.0%

~1.0%



Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal4 1.3 %

-

-



Other 5

6.8 %

-

~0.4%



Non-GAAP Operating Margin %

12.8 %

13.0%-14.5%

12.3%-13.0%



















1 Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.

2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided August 3, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided November 9, 2022.

3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

4 Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.

5 Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.



