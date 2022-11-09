|
NuVasive Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
– Net sales grew 9.0% as reported, 12.9% on a constant currency basis –
– C360 portfolio delivers record quarter in cervical net sales –
– Company updates full-year 2022 guidance –
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022
- Net sales were $295.3 million, a 9.0% increase as reported and a 12.9% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period;
- GAAP operating margin of 7.4%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 13.6%; and
- GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.04); Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.54.
"The strategic investments we've made in product and technology innovation are delivering continued above-market growth—as demonstrated by double-digit growth in net sales on a constant currency basis," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "Despite the challenging macro environment, we continue to execute as evidenced by our top- and bottom-line performance in the quarter. I remain excited about the future of NuVasive—and our commitment to deliver meaningful innovation to support our surgeons, providers, and patients."
Third Quarter 2022 Results
NuVasive reported total net sales of $295.3 million, a 9.0% increase as reported and a 12.9% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to $270.8 million in the prior year period. Third quarter 2022 total net sales were driven by further adoption of new products, higher procedural volumes in the U.S., and strong international performance.
For the third quarter of 2022, GAAP gross profit was $214.4 million, compared to $182.2 million in the prior year period. GAAP gross margin was 72.6%, compared to 67.3% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was $214.4 million, compared to $197.0 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.6%, compared to 72.7% in the prior year period.
The Company reported GAAP net loss of ($2.0) million, or diluted loss per share of ($0.04), compared to GAAP net loss of ($21.6) million, or diluted loss per share of ($0.42) in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $28.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.54, compared to non-GAAP net income of $16.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the prior year period.
Cash and cash equivalents were $237.5 million as of September 30, 2022.
Full-year 2022 Financial Guidance
The Company updated its full-year 2022 guidance range for net sales growth, operating margin, and diluted EPS as shown in the table below.
Prior guidance range **
Current guidance range **
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net sales growth (reported)*
6.0%-8.0%
6.0%-8.0%
5.5%-6.5%
5.5%-6.5%
Net sales growth (constant currency)*
8.7%-10.7%
8.7%-9.7%
Operating margin
7.6%-9.1%
13.0%-14.5%
6.7%-7.4%
12.3%-13.0%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.95-$1.25***
$2.15-$2.45
$0.50-$0.60***
$2.00-$2.10
* Reflects expectations for net sales growth in 2022 compared to 2021. Net sales growth on a constant currency basis excludes year-over-year currency fluctuations, which the Company currently expects to create a negative impact of approximately 320 basis points in 2022.
** Prior guidance reflects ranges provided on August 3, 2022. Current guidance reflects ranges provided on November 9, 2022.
*** Reflects updated expectations for the impact on diluted EPS of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Additionally, includes the impact of net unrealized foreign currency exchange gains or losses incurred as of September 30, 2022, and does not assume future net unrealized gains or losses related to foreign currency exchange rates.
A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this press release and in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Share Repurchase Program Extension
The NuVasive Board of Directors has approved a one-year extension of the Company's previously announced share repurchase program. As a result, the Company is now authorized to repurchase up to $100.0 million dollars of its common stock through December 31, 2023. Under this program, the Company may repurchase stock from time to time, in amounts, at prices, and at such times the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions, legal requirements, and other considerations.
Conference Call and Webcast
NuVasive will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results of its financial performance for the third quarter 2022. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-300-8521 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6026 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental financial information of our third quarter 2022 results will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nuvasive.com. An audio replay of the call will be available until November 16, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use pin number: 10172422. In addition, the webcast will be archived on NuVasive's Investor Relations section of our website.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information
Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives, non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost) and other significant one-time items. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and other significant one-time items.
Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below in the financial tables accompanying this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Forward-Looking Statements
NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the third quarter 2022, as well as projections for 2022 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance. The Company's results for the third quarter of 2022 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2022 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and financial results; further deterioration of general macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures, disruptions to the global supply chain, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, higher freight and labor costs, and weakness in economic conditions generally; the Company's ability to maintain operations to support its customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities; risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.
# # #
NuVasive, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales:
Products
$ 267,208
$ 247,061
$ 813,600
$ 759,275
Services
28,072
23,775
82,893
77,638
Total net sales
295,280
270,836
896,493
836,913
Cost of sales (excluding below amortization of intangible assets):
Products
59,220
69,609
181,670
181,495
Services
21,652
19,043
64,057
57,248
Total cost of sales
80,872
88,652
245,727
238,743
Gross profit
214,408
182,184
650,766
598,170
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
154,005
146,056
474,982
449,407
Research and development
23,666
23,405
72,937
67,393
Amortization of intangible assets
12,157
14,805
37,826
43,230
Business transition costs
2,811
4,551
(1,753)
21,688
Total operating expenses
192,639
188,817
583,992
581,718
Interest and other expense, net:
Interest income
820
23
1,125
119
Interest expense
(4,352)
(4,320)
(13,083)
(16,738)
Other expense, net
(21,053)
(13,082)
(34,490)
(24,339)
Total interest and other expense, net
(24,585)
(17,379)
(46,448)
(40,958)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(2,816)
(24,012)
20,326
(24,506)
Income tax benefit (expense)
839
2,373
(3,995)
(2,844)
Consolidated net (loss) income
$ (1,977)
$ (21,639)
$ 16,331
$ (27,350)
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic
$ (0.04)
$ (0.42)
$ 0.31
$ (0.53)
Diluted
$ (0.04)
$ (0.42)
$ 0.31
$ (0.53)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
52,067
51,669
51,974
51,539
Diluted
52,067
51,669
52,512
51,539
NuVasive, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value data)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 237,500
$ 246,091
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $18,702 and $21,064, respectively
235,582
214,398
Inventory, net
340,995
315,845
Prepaid income taxes
7,163
5,425
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
21,991
20,665
Total current assets
843,231
802,424
Property and equipment, net
336,808
303,664
Intangible assets, net
187,280
242,675
Goodwill
625,141
633,467
Operating lease right-of-use assets
96,352
102,987
Deferred tax assets
60,503
48,003
Restricted cash and investments
1,494
1,494
Other assets
24,136
19,361
Total assets
$ 2,174,945
$ 2,154,075
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 119,297
$ 115,614
Contingent consideration liabilities
59,477
7,986
Accrued payroll and related expenses
60,889
66,596
Operating lease liabilities
10,025
9,867
Income tax liabilities
819
828
Senior convertible notes
446,898
-
Total current liabilities
697,405
200,891
Long-term senior convertible notes
443,533
884,984
Deferred tax liabilities
11,697
3,049
Operating lease liabilities
104,729
111,592
Contingent consideration liabilities
71,740
139,824
Other long-term liabilities
13,695
18,528
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021; 58,880 shares issued and 52,076 outstanding at
September 30, 2022; 58,469 shares issued and 51,769 outstanding at December 31,
2021
63
63
Additional paid-in capital
1,457,828
1,434,976
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,355)
(7,792)
Retained earnings
62,039
45,708
Treasury stock at cost; 6,804 shares and 6,700 shares at September 30, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively
(683,429)
(677,748)
Total equity
832,146
795,207
Total liabilities and equity
$ 2,174,945
$ 2,154,075
NuVasive, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited)
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Consolidated net income (loss)
$ 16,331
$ (27,350)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
110,200
111,818
Deferred income taxes
(5,004)
(5,211)
Amortization of non-cash interest
5,906
6,672
Stock-based compensation
19,136
17,972
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
(8,560)
6,646
Net loss (gain) on strategic investments
1,248
(2,101)
Net loss from foreign currency adjustments
33,619
26,572
Reserves on current assets
(342)
25,418
Other non-cash adjustments
13,654
8,750
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(27,934)
4,142
Inventory
(26,469)
(29,266)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,538
(367)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(8,329)
(779)
Accrued payroll and related expenses
(3,878)
3,021
Income taxes
(1,769)
(1,167)
Net cash provided by operating activities
122,347
144,770
Investing activities:
Acquisition of Simplify Medical, net of cash acquired
(750)
(149,463)
Payment of contingent consideration for Simplify Medical
—
(45,850)
Acquisitions and investments
(5,650)
(500)
Purchases of intangible assets
—
(1,200)
Purchases of property and equipment
(107,120)
(85,630)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
—
127,023
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
—
46,000
Other investing activities
(697)
(819)
Net cash used in investing activities
(114,217)
(110,439)
Financing activities:
Payment of contingent consideration
(6,839)
(3)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
3,716
3,803
Purchases of treasury stock
(5,681)
(7,309)
Payments upon settlement of senior convertible notes
—
(649,426)
Other financing activities
(1,362)
(1,038)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,166)
(653,973)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(6,555)
(2,649)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(8,591)
(622,291)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
247,585
858,363
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 238,994
$ 236,072
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating
Profit
Net (Loss)
Income
Diluted
EPS
Diluted
WASO6
Net (Loss) to
Adjusted EBITDA
Reported GAAP
$ 214,408
$ 21,769
$ (1,977)
$ (0.04)
52,067
$ (1,977)
% of net sales
72.6 %
7.4 %
Amortization of intangible assets
12,157
12,157
Litigation related expenses and settlements1
828
828
828
Business transition costs2
2,811
2,811
2,811
European medical device regulation3
2,517
2,517
2,517
Net loss on strategic investments
1,016
1,016
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts4
18,434
18,434
Tax effect of adjustments5
(7,461)
Interest expense/(income), net
3,532
Income tax benefit
(839)
Depreciation and amortization
36,915
Non-cash stock-based compensation
4,815
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 214,408
$ 40,082
$ 28,325
$ 0.54
52,584
$ 68,052
% of net sales
72.6 %
13.6 %
23.0 %
1
Represents expenses and settlements associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
2
Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
3
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
4
Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency.
5
Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
6
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating
Profit
Net Income
Diluted
EPS7
Diluted
WASO8
Net Income to
Adjusted EBITDA
Reported GAAP
$ 650,766
$ 66,774
$ 16,331
$ 0.31
52,512
$ 16,331
% of net sales
72.6 %
7.4 %
Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1
557
557
557
557
Amortization of intangible assets
37,826
37,826
Litigation related expenses and settlements2
3,676
3,676
3,676
Business transition costs3
(1,753)
(1,753)
(1,753)
European medical device regulation4
7,463
7,463
7,463
Net loss on strategic investments
1,248
1,248
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5
34,209
34,209
Tax effect of adjustments6
(18,238)
Interest expense/(income), net
11,958
Income tax expense
3,995
Depreciation and amortization
110,200
Non-cash stock-based compensation
19,136
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 651,323
$ 114,543
$ 81,319
$ 1.55
52,512
$ 207,020
% of net sales
72.7 %
12.8 %
23.1 %
1
Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.
2
Represents expenses and settlements associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
3
Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
4
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
5
Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency.
6
Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
7
Reported GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using Net Income plus interest and debt issuance costs on senior convertible notes whose effect is dilutive, net of tax divided by diluted WASO.
8
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating
(Loss) Profit
Net (Loss)
Income
Diluted
EPS
Diluted
WASO8
Net (Loss) to
Adjusted EBITDA
Reported GAAP
$ 182,184
$ (6,633)
$ (21,639)
$ (0.42)
51,669
$ (21,639)
% of net sales
67.3 %
(2.4 %)
Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1
557
557
557
557
Inventory charges associated with product withdrawals2
14,215
14,215
14,215
14,215
Amortization of intangible assets
14,805
14,805
Litigation related expenses and settlements3
762
762
762
Business transition costs4
4,551
4,551
4,551
European medical device regulation5
2,132
2,132
2,132
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts6
10,280
10,280
Tax effect of adjustments7
(8,775)
Interest expense/(income), net
4,297
Income tax benefit
(2,373)
Depreciation and amortization
37,864
Non-cash stock-based compensation
4,965
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 196,956
$ 30,389
$ 16,888
$ 0.32
52,268
$ 55,611
% of net sales
72.7 %
11.2 %
20.5 %
1
Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.
2
Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.
3
Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
4
Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
5
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
6
Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency.
7
Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
8
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating
Profit
Net (Loss)
Income
Diluted
EPS
Diluted
WASO8
Net (Loss) to
Adjusted EBITDA
Reported GAAP
$ 598,170
$ 16,452
$ (27,350)
$ (0.53)
51,539
$ (27,350)
% of net sales
71.5 %
2.0 %
Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1
1,299
1,299
1,299
1,299
Inventory charges associated with product withdrawals2
14,215
14,215
14,215
14,215
Amortization of intangible assets
43,230
43,230
Litigation related expenses and settlements3
4,010
4,010
4,010
Business transition costs4
21,688
21,688
21,688
European medical device regulation5
5,696
5,696
5,696
Net gain on strategic investments
(2,101)
(2,101)
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts6
23,673
23,673
Tax effect of adjustments7
(17,269)
Interest expense/(income), net
16,619
Income tax expense
2,844
Depreciation and amortization
111,818
Non-cash stock-based compensation
17,972
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 613,684
$ 106,590
$ 67,091
$ 1.29
52,184
$ 190,383
% of net sales
73.3 %
12.7 %
22.7 %
1
Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.
2
Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.
3
Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
4
Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
5
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
6
Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency.
7
Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
8
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS
2022 Guidance Range1, 2
2021 Actuals1
Prior
Current
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$(1.24)
$0.95-1.25
$0.50-0.60
Impact of dilution3
0.02
~0.05
-
Amortization of intangible assets
1.10
~1.00
~0.95
European medical device regulation4
0.16
~0.25
~0.25
Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal5
0.27
-
-
Other6
1.83
~0.30
~0.75
Tax effect of adjustments7
(0.45)
~(0.40)
~(0.45)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$1.68
$2.15-2.45
$2.00-2.10
1
Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.
2
Prior guidance reflects the range provided August 3, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided November 9, 2022.
3
GAAP diluted EPS includes the dilutive impact of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
4
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
5
Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.
6
Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, net gain on strategic investments and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.
7
Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin %
2022 Guidance Range1, 2
2021 Actuals1
Prior
Current
GAAP Operating Margin %
(1.1 %)
7.6%-9.1%
6.7%-7.4%
Amortization of intangible assets
5.0 %
~4.4%
~4.2%
European medical device regulation3
0.7 %
~1.0%
~1.0%
Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal4
1.3 %
-
-
Other 5
6.8 %
-
~0.4%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin %
12.8 %
13.0%-14.5%
12.3%-13.0%
1
Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.
2
Prior guidance reflects the range provided August 3, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided November 9, 2022.
3
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
4
Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.
5
Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvasive-announces-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301673342.html
SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.
© PRNewswire 2022
|
|All news about NUVASIVE, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on NUVASIVE, INC.
|