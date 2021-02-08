NuVasive : Expands Clinical Professional Development Program with New East Coast Experience Center in New York Metropolitan Area

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the expansion of the Company's Clinical Professional Development (CPD) and surgeon education program with the planned opening of the NuVasive East Coast Experience Center in Englewood, New Jersey, in third quarter 2021. The East Coast Experience Center will complement the Company's West Coast Experience Center located at the NuVasive headquarters in San Diego, California, and allows for advanced education and cadaveric training of global spine surgeons on its less invasive procedural solutions and technologies.

"NuVasive's investment in state-of-the-art training facilities underscores our commitment to extending our leadership position in surgeon education," said Massimo Calafiore, executive vice president, Global Business Units at NuVasive. "We look forward to opening the East Coast Experience Center as an expansion of our West Coast facility to provide best-in-class learning opportunities of our procedural solutions and enabling technologies to surgeons around the globe."

The East Coast Experience Center is strategically centered near major transportation hubs facilitating convenient access for surgeons in key global markets. The new facility dedicated to NuVasive's CPD program is designed to host competency-based courses and cadaveric trainings on the Company's procedurally integrated solutions.

"The expansion of NuVasive's CPD program and footprint is reflective of its commitment to enable surgeon training to improve patient outcomes in spine," said Amer Samdani, MD, chief of surgery for Shriners Hospitals for Children – Philadelphia. "The Company's experience centers allow surgeons to participate in virtual and in-person cadaveric labs, obtain training on its latest enabling technologies that can be implemented into their clinical practice immediately, and advance ongoing R&D projects."

The new East Coast center serves as an extension of the Company's experience center in San Diego, which was completed in 2020. The experience centers provide a best-in-class learning experience for current and prospective NuVasive spine surgeons by:

Increasing the cadaveric space to allow for greater participation in its comprehensive X360™, XLIF®, MAS ® TLIF, C360™, and other less-invasive technique trainings, along with a dedicated Pulse® platform demonstration lab;

TLIF, C360™, and other less-invasive technique trainings, along with a dedicated Pulse® platform demonstration lab; equipping education training rooms with advanced cameras and streaming capabilities for effective virtual education;

providing enhanced, private research and development labs with video technology to support remote and in-person innovation development; and

featuring the ability for live and virtual demonstrations of its comprehensive, procedurally integrated spinal solutions in a dedicated technology rotunda.

NuVasive's CPD program focuses on surgeon development through the design and delivery of innovative clinical education programs. By using modern education principles, competency-based curriculum, and multimodal learning pathways, the CPD team and its dedicated surgeon faculty provide an unparalleled learning experience for surgeons around the globe. Learn more about CPD here.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,700 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvasive-expands-clinical-professional-development-program-with-new-east-coast-experience-center-in-new-york-metropolitan-area-301223646.html

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.