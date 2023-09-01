NuVasive, Inc.(NasdaqGS:NUVA) dropped from S&P Healthcare Equipment Select Industry Index

NuVasive, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, selling and providing procedural solutions for spine surgery, with a guiding purpose to transform surgery, advance care and change lives. It offers a portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. In addition, it develops and sells magnetically adjustable implant systems for the spine and specialized orthopedic procedures. It also designs and sell expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis that can be non-invasively lengthened after implantation with incremental adjustments via an external remote controller using magnetic technology called MAGneticExternal Control (MAGEC). It operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients.