NuVasive : Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Event Details
Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Webcast Presentation
Title
Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date and Time
Monday, 09/13/21 at 12:30 PM EDT
Disclaimer
NuVasive Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 00:11:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about NUVASIVE, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on NUVASIVE, INC.
Sales 2021
1 200 M
-
-
Net income 2021
29,0 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
612 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
94,2x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
2 981 M
2 981 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
3,00x
EV / Sales 2022
2,72x
Nbr of Employees
2 700
Free-Float
88,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NUVASIVE, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
57,70 $
Average target price
73,47 $
Spread / Average Target
27,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.