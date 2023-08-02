NEWS RELEASE NuVasive Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results -U.S. Cervical continues to deliver greater than 20% year-over-year growth- -International net sales grew 6.8% as reported and 9.8% on a constant currency basis- SAN DIEGO - August 2, 2023 - NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Second Quarter 2023 Highlights Net sales were $317.8 million, a 2.4% increase as reported and a 3.1% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period;

GAAP operating margin of 5.7%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 13.3%; and

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.14; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.56. "I'd like to congratulate our team on another solid quarter," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "Our results reflect the strength of our differentiated product portfolios and continued commercial execution. Looking ahead, we remain excited and committed to combining with Globus Medical. And in doing so, drive value creation for our shareholders as we help change more patient lives around the globe." Second Quarter 2023 Results NuVasive reported second quarter 2023 total net sales of $317.8 million, a 2.4% increase as reported and a 3.1% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to $310.5 million in the prior year period. Second quarter 2023 total net sales were primarily driven by further adoption of new products and higher procedural volumes in the U.S. For the second quarter of 2023, GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $228.3 million, compared to $224.7 million in the prior year period. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 71.8%, compared to 72.4% in the prior year period. The Company reported GAAP net income of $7.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.14, compared to GAAP net loss of ($0.9) million, or diluted loss per share of ($0.02) in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $29.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.56, compared to non-GAAP net income of $24.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.47 in the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $80.7 million as of June 30, 2023. During the second quarter, the Company repaid at maturity $450 million of its outstanding convertible notes using $350 million in borrowings under the Company's credit facility plus cash on hand. Full-year 2023 Net Sales Guidance The Company continues to expect 2023 net sales growth of 6%ꟷ8% on an as reported and constant currency basis, compared to full year 2022, based on foreign currency rates as of July 31, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast NuVasive will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results of its financial performance for the second quarter of 2023. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental financial information of the Company's second quarter 2023 results will be available on the Investor Relations section of its website at www.nuvasive.com. An audio replay of the call will be available until August 9, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use pin number: 13739737. In addition, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. About NuVasive NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, costs related to the proposed merger with Globus Medical, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives, non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost) and other significant one-time items. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non- cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, costs related to the proposed merger with Globus Medical, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and other significant one-time items. Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently Page 2 of 12

analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below in the financial tables accompanying this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "may," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about NuVasive's net sales outlook for 2023 and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance, and the consummation of the proposed transaction with Globus Medical and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including the failure to consummate the proposed transaction or to make any filing or take other action required to consummate such transaction in a timely matter or at all. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on NuVasive's business and financial results; (ii) further deterioration of general macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures, disruptions to the global supply chain, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, higher freight and labor costs, and weakness in economic conditions generally; (iii) NuVasive's ability to maintain operations to support its customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities; (iv) risks associated with acceptance of NuVasive's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, (v) development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, (vi) clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, (vii) NuVasive's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, (viii) the remaining conditions to closing of the transaction with Globus Medical may not be satisfied on a timely basis or at all, including obtaining regulatory approval, (ix) the anticipated tax treatment of the transaction may not be obtained, (x) the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined business after the consummation of the transactions, (xi) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against Globus Medical, NuVasive or their respective directors, (xii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the transactions, (xiii) any negative effects of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the transactions on the market price of Globus Medical's or NuVasive's common stock and on Globus Medical's or NuVasive's businesses or operating results, (xiv) risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (xv) the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and the ability of Globus Medical and NuVasive to integrate, their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, (xvi) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm Globus Medical's or NuVasive's business, including current plans and operations, (xvii) the ability of Globus Medical or Page 3 of 12

NuVasive to retain and hire key personnel and uncertainties arising from leadership changes, (xviii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments, and (xix) the other risks described in Globus Medical's and NuVasive's most recent annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, this communication contains selected financial results for NuVasive for the period ended June 30, 2023, which are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by NuVasive's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. NuVasive's projections for 2023 net sales guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance represent initial estimates and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction, are more fully discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement on Form S-4 initially filed by Globus Medical with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 10, 2023, as amended on March 24, 2023, in connection with the proposed transaction. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the registration statement on Form S-4 are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Globus Medical's or NuVasive's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. Neither Globus Medical nor NuVasive assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Important Information About the Transaction and Where to Find It This communication references the proposed business combination of NuVasive and Globus Medical. In connection with the proposed transaction, Globus Medical filed a registration statement on Form S- 4 with the SEC on March 10, 2023, which was amended on March 24, 2023, and that includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus. The registration statement on Form S-4, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, provides details of the proposed transaction and the attendant benefits and risks. The registration statement was declared effective on March 28, 2023, and NuVasive filed a definitive proxy statement on March 28, 2023. Globus Medical and NuVasive commenced mailing of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to their respective stockholders on March 29, 2023. Globus Medical and NuVasive may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or the registration statement on Form S-4 or any other document which Globus Medical or NuVasive may file with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF GLOBUS MEDICAL AND NUVASIVE ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, INCLUDING THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. The documents filed by Globus Medical or NuVasive with the SEC will be available free of charge at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and from Globus Medical and NuVasive, as applicable. Requests for copies of the joint proxy statement/ prospectus and other documents filed by Globus Medical with the SEC may be made by contacting Keith Pfeil, Chief Financial Officer, by phone at (610) 930-1800 or by email at kpfeil@globusmedical.com, and request for copies of the joint proxy Page 4 of 12