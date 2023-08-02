Cautionary notes on forward-looking statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "may," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about NuVasive's net sales outlook for 2023 and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance, and the consummation of the proposed transaction with Globus Medical and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including the failure to consummate the proposed transaction or to make any filing or take other action required to consummate such transaction in a timely matter or at all. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on NuVasive's business and financial results; (ii) further deterioration of general macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures, disruptions to the global supply chain, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, higher freight and labor costs, and weakness in economic conditions generally; (iii) NuVasive's ability to maintain operations to support its customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth

opportunities; (iv) risks associated with acceptance of NuVasive's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, (v) development and acceptance of new products or product

enhancements, (vi) clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, (vii) NuVasive's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, (viii) the remaining conditions to closing of the transaction may not be satisfied on a timely basis or at all, including obtaining regulatory approval, (ix) the anticipated tax treatment of the transaction may not be obtained, (x) the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined business after the consummation of the transactions, (xi) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against Globus Medical, NuVasive or their respective directors, (xii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the transactions, (xiii) any negative effects of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the transactions on the market price of Globus Medical's or NuVasive's common stock and on Globus Medical's or NuVasive's businesses or operating results, (xiv) risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (xv) the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and the ability of Globus Medical and NuVasive to integrate, their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, (xvi) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will

harm Globus Medical's or NuVasive's business, including current plans and operations, (xvii) the ability of Globus Medical or NuVasive to retain and hire key personnel and uncertainties arising

from leadership changes, (xviii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments, and (xix) the other risks described in Globus Medical's and NuVasive's most recent annual reports on Form

10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, this communication contains selected financial results for NuVasive for the period ended June 30, 2023 which are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by NuVasive's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. NuVasive's projections for 2023 net sales guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance represent initial estimates and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability.

These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction, are more fully discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement on Form S-4 initially filed by Globus Medical with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 10, 2023, as amended on March 24, 2023, in connection with the proposed transaction. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the registration statement on Form S-4 are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Globus Medical's or NuVasive's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. Neither Globus Medical nor NuVasive assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

2