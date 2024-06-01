Tumors shrank in 91% of taletrectinib-treated patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC who were ROS1 TKI-naïve and 52% of those who were ROS1 TKI-pretreated in the study Responses were durable with long-term follow-up; 71% of TKI-naïve patients were still progression-free at two years TRUST-I is one of two registrational Phase 2 studies evaluating taletrectinib for the treatment of patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a late clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology, announced that results from the pivotal Phase 2 TRUST-I study conducted in China evaluating taletrectinib, its investigational next-generation ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), were published today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO) and will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, Illinois.

Data were reported from 173 patients with advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were treated with taletrectinib. Results showed tumors shrank (confirmed objective response rate, cORR, as assessed by an independent review committee, IRC) in 91% of taletrectinib-treated patients who had not previously been treated with a ROS1 TKI (ROS1 TKI-naïve) and 52% of taletrectinib-treated patients who had previously been treated with crizotinib (ROS1 TKI-pretreated). Taletrectinib continued to show robust activity in patients with disease that spread to the brain, as well as in patients with acquired resistance mutations, including G2032R.

After median follow-up of 23.5 months in TKI-naïve patients, median duration of response (IRC-assessed) and median progression-free survival (IRC-assessed) were not reached. After median follow-up of 9.7 months in TKI-pretreated patients, median duration of response and median progression-free survival were 10.6 months and 7.6 months, respectively. Taletrectinib’s safety profile was consistent with previous reports, with a low incidence of neurologic treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs).

“Current treatments for advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC have significant limitations, and people living with this disease remain in need of new options that are both well tolerated and offer durable responses,” said Caicun Zhou, M.D., Ph.D., Principal Investigator of the TRUST-I study and Professor and Director of the Department of Oncology at Shanghai East Hospital, Tongji University. “These TRUST-I results reinforce taletrectinib’s strong efficacy signal and favorable safety profile, underscoring its potential to become a new treatment option for patients.”

“TRUST-I is one of the largest prospective trials conducted to date in ROS1-positive NSCLC. We now have data with long-term follow-up and are very pleased that results remain highly consistent with previously reported taletrectinib data, demonstrating its best-in-class potential,” said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. “We look forward to further advancing taletrectinib and plan to share results from the global, pivotal TRUST-II study by the end of 2024, as we aim to become a commercial-stage organization by the end of 2025.”

Phase 2 TRUST-I Study Results

TRUST-I (NCT04395677) is a pivotal Phase 2, multicenter, single-arm, open-label study evaluating taletrectinib as a monotherapy in 173 patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC in China who had either not previously been treated with a ROS1 TKI (TKI-naïve) or had previously been treated with crizotinib (TKI-pretreated). Almost all patients received 600 mg of taletrectinib orally once-a-day in 21-day treatment cycles. 21% of TKI-naïve patients and 34% of TKI-pretreated patients had received prior chemotherapy. The primary endpoint of this registrational study was cORR as assessed by IRC, and key secondary endpoints included duration of response (DOR), progression-free survival (PFS), and safety.

As of November 29, 2023, results from TRUST-I as assessed by an IRC showed:

In TKI-naïve patients (n=106):

90.6% of patients’ tumors shrank following treatment with taletrectinib (cORR).

Brain tumors shrank in 87.5% of taletrectinib-treated patients who had measurable central nervous system tumors (n=8; intracranial cORR).

After median follow-up of 23.5 months, median duration of response and median progression-free survival were not reached.

At two years, 78.6% of patients who responded following treatment with taletrectinib were still responding, and 70.5% of patients were still progression-free.

In TKI-pretreated patients (n=66):

51.5% of patients’ tumors shrank following treatment with taletrectinib (cORR).

Brain tumors shrank in 73.3% of taletrectinib-treated patients who had measurable central nervous system tumors (n=15; intracranial cORR).

Tumors shrank in 66.7% of taletrectinib-treated patients with G2032R mutations (n=12).

After median follow-up of 9.7 months, median duration of response was 10.6 months and median progression-free survival was 7.6 months.

At nine months, 69.8% of patients who responded following treatment with taletrectinib were still responding, and 47.4% were still progression-free.

Taletrectinib’s safety profile was consistent with previous reports. The most frequent TEAEs were increased liver enzymes (increased aspartate aminotransferase: 76%; increased alanine aminotransferase: 68%); diarrhea (70%); vomiting (53%), and anemia (49%), most of which were grade 1 or 2. Incidence of neurologic TEAEs were low; the most common was dizziness (23%), most of which was grade 1. Discontinuations (5%) and dose reductions (19%) due to TEAEs were low.

The JCO publication, “Efficacy and Safety of Taletrectinib in Chinese Patients with ROS1+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: The Phase II TRUST-I Study,” is available at https://ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/JCO.24.00731.

The corresponding oral presentation, “Efficacy and Safety of Taletrectinib in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic ROS1+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: The Phase 2 TRUST-I Study,” (Abstract #8520) will be delivered by Wei Li, M.D., a TRUST-I investigator and Professor at the Department of Medical Oncology at Shanghai East Hospital, Tongji University, at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting in the “Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic” session occurring today, Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 4:30-6:00 p.m. CT/5:30-7:00 p.m. ET, and will be made available on Nuvation Bio’s website at www.nuvationbio.com/publications.

About Taletrectinib

Taletrectinib is an oral, potent, central nervous system-active, selective, next-generation ROS1 inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC. Taletrectinib is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC in two Phase 2 single-arm pivotal studies: TRUST-I (NCT04395677) in China, and TRUST-II (NCT04919811), a global study. Taletrectinib has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designations by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC. Based on results of the TRUST-I clinical study, China’s NMPA has accepted and granted Priority Review Designations to New Drug Applications for taletrectinib for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC who either have or have not previously been treated with ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

In 2021, AnHeart Therapeutics Ltd., a Nuvation Bio company, entered into an exclusive license agreement with Innovent Biologics, Inc. for the co-development and commercialization of taletrectinib in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

About ROS1-positive NSCLC

More than one million people globally are diagnosed with NSCLC annually, the most common form of lung cancer. It is estimated that approximately 1-3% of people with NSCLC are ROS1-positive. Up to 35% of people newly diagnosed with metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC have tumors that have spread to their brain (brain metastases), increasing up to 55% for those whose cancer has progressed following initial treatment. While people with other types of lung cancer have seen great advances, there has been limited progress for people with ROS1-positive NSCLC who remain in need of new options.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a late clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio’s portfolio of development candidates includes taletrectinib (ROS1), safusidenib (mIDH1), NUV-868 (BET), and NUV-1511 (DDC). Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuvationbio/.

