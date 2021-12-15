Log in
    NUVB   US67080N1019

NUVATION BIO INC.

(NUVB)
Nuvation Bio Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for NUV-422 in High-Grade Gliomas

12/15/2021 | 07:50am EST
By Colin Kellaher

Nuvation Bio Inc. on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation to NUV-422, the company's lead product candidate, for the treatment of patients with high-grade gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme.

The New York biopharmaceutical company said enrollment is continuing in an expanded Phase 1/2 monotherapy study of NUV-422 in adults with recurrent or refractory high-grade gliomas and solid tumors, with data from the Phase 1 portion expected next year.

The FDA's fast-track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of treatments for serious or potentially life-threatening illnesses with high unmet medical needs.

Nuvation in March said the FDA had granted orphan-drug designation to NUV-422 for the treatment of patients with malignant gliomas, which represent 75% of malignant primary brain tumors in adults.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-21 0750ET

