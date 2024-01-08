By Dean Seal

Nuvation Bio said federal regulators have cleared an investigational new drug application for its treatment of advanced solid tumors, NUV-1511.

The biopharmaceutical company said Monday that the Food and Drug Administration's clearance makes NUV-1511 the first clinical candidate from the company's novel drug-drug conjugate platform.

"This IND clearance expands our clinical pipeline and validates the approach of our proprietary DDC platform to design potent oncology-focused chimeric small molecules which combine tumor-targeting specificity with the anti-cancer activity of known oncology agents," Chief Executive David Hung said.

The company said it expects to launch a Phase 1/2 study of NUV-1511 in the first half of this year.

