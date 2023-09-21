Fort Lee, NJ, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced upcoming scientific presentations for NXP800 at the 2023 AACR Special Conference In Cancer Research: Ovarian Cancer (October 5-7, 2023, Boston, MA) and for NXP800 and NXP900 at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (October 11-15, 2023 Boston, MA).

Abstract Titles and Presenters Presentation Details 2023 AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: Ovarian Cancer NXP800 Activation of the integrated stress response by NXP800, an orally available, clinical-stage, investigational agent in ARID1A-mutated, platinum resistant ovarian cancer



Presenter: Paul Workman



The Institute of Cancer Research

London, United Kingdom Session Title

Proffered Talks I



Session Type

Oral



Session Date / Time

October 6th, 9:50-10:50 AM 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics NXP800 From targeted phenotypic screen to NXP800: A clinical stage activator of the integrated stress response for the treatment of ARID1A-mutated ovarian carcinoma



Presenter: Paul Workman



The Institute of Cancer Research

London, United Kingdom Session Title

Drug Screening



Session Type

Oral



Session Date / Time

October 14th, 4:00-5:40 PM NXP800 Results of a phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial of NXP800, a novel GCN2 activator, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors (B044)



Presenter: Simon Rodney



The Institute of Cancer Research and The Royal Marsden Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

London, United Kingdom Session Title

Poster Session B



Session Type

Poster



Session Date / Time

October 13th, 12:30-4:00 PM NXP900 NXP900, a novel YES1/SRC kinase inhibitor demonstrates inhibition of YAP1 nuclear localization and potent single agent anti-tumor activity in esophageal squamous cancer models (B162)



Presenter: Neil O. Carragher



University of Edinburgh,

Edinburgh, United Kingdom Session Title

Poster Session B



Session Type

Poster



Session Date / Time

October 13th, 12:30-4:00 PM

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial investigating its potential to treat platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is an oral small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase family (SFK) inhibitor currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation clinical trial.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," "set to," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results and timing of operations, including clinical trials, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical data generated to date for NXP800 and NXP900, and the safety and tolerability data from the NXP800 Phase 1a study and the clinical expectations for NXP800 and NXP900, including the safety, tolerability and efficacy from and timing of the NXP800 Phase 1b and the NXP900 Phase 1a studies. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

