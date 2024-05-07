Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT)
IMPORTANT REMINDER: PROTECT YOUR FUND AND YOUR INVESTMENT
Vote for your Trustees on the white proxy card.
Support your qualified Board of Trustees at the upcoming Annual Meeting on May 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. CT. The Board unanimously recommends that ALL shareholders vote on the WHITEproxy card FOR your three (3) Board Nominees.
We need your vote more than ever. Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd., a hedge fund managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. ("Saba"), is seeking to replace one of your Trustees with an individual with no closed-end fund expertise or other U.S. mutual fund expertise. If successful, Saba's hand-picked nominee may disrupt your Fund's investment objective and imperil its ability to perform over time and deliver consistent income.
We remain committed to protecting the best interests of all Fund shareholders. We need everyshareholder to vote.
Your Trustees Are
Experienced, Qualified
and Independent
The best guardians of your Fund are your diverse group of elected Board Nominees, with deep expertise in closed-end funds.
Your Trustees Work to Deliver Reliable Distributions and Narrow Discounts
Your Fund has delivered attractive, consistent distributions through managed programs, giving you the stable income needed to secure your financial future.
Distribution and fee-focused programs have resulted in meaningful discount narrowing.
8+
+10.2%
YEARS OF CLOSED-END FUND EXPERIENCE
1-YEAR DISTRIBUTION ENHANCEMENT*
100+
DISCOUNT HAS NARROWED SINCE
YEARS OF RELEVANT EXPERIENCE
DECEMBER 2023
*AS OF MARCH 31, 2024
DO NOT SIGN OR RETURN ANY CARD SENT TO YOU BY SABA, EVEN TO VOTE "AGAINST" OR TO "WITHHOLD" OR TO "ABSTAIN" WITH RESPECT TO THE DISSIDENT'S PROPOSALS.
Only your latest dated proxy will be counted.
Vote Online
Vote by Phone
Vote by Mail
Using the website provided on your WHITEproxy card and following the simple instructions
By calling the toll-free number on your WHITEproxy card and following the simple instructions
By completing and returning your WHITEproxy card in the postage page envelope provided
If you have any questions about the proposals or the voting instructions, please feel free to contact
Georgeson LLC, the Fund's proxy solicitor, at 866-357-1928.
