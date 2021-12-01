Seven Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capital Gains

Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below.

The following dates apply to today’s distribution declarations:

Record Date December 15, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date December 14, 2021 Payable Date December 31, 2021

Taxable Amount Per Share Short Term Long-Term Capital Gain Capital Gain Ticker Exchange Closed-End Funds NUO NYSE Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund - $0.0250 NIM NYSE Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund - $0.0008 NXC NYSE Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio - $0.0395 NUW NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund $0.0205 $0.1714 NMI NYSE Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. - $0.0005 NEV NYSE Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund - $0.0204 NVG NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund - $0.0307

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

• market developments;

• legal and regulatory developments; and

• other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

