Seven Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capital Gains

Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below.
The following dates apply to today’s distribution declarations:
|
Record Date
|
|
|
December 15, 2021
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
December 14, 2021
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable Amount Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
Short Term
|
Long-Term
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Gain
|
Capital Gain
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Closed-End Funds
|
|
|
|
NUO
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
|
-
|
$0.0250
|
NIM
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
|
|
-
|
$0.0008
|
NXC
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
|
|
-
|
$0.0395
|
NUW
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|
|
$0.0205
|
$0.1714
|
NMI
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
|
-
|
$0.0005
|
NEV
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
|
|
-
|
$0.0204
|
NVG
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|
|
-
|
$0.0307
For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.
