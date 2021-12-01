Log in
    NEV   US67074M1018

NUVEEN ENHANCED MUNICIPAL VALUE FUND

(NEV)
Seven Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capital Gains

12/01/2021 | 05:41pm EST
Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below.

The following dates apply to today’s distribution declarations:

Record Date

December 15, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

December 14, 2021

Payable Date

December 31, 2021

Taxable Amount Per Share

Short Term

Long-Term

Capital Gain

Capital Gain

Ticker

Exchange

Closed-End Funds

 

 

NUO

NYSE

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

-

$0.0250

NIM

NYSE

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

-

$0.0008

NXC

NYSE

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

-

$0.0395

NUW

NYSE

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

$0.0205

$0.1714

NMI

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

-

$0.0005

NEV

NYSE

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

-

$0.0204

NVG

NYSE

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

-

$0.0307

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

• market developments;

• legal and regulatory developments; and

• other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

EPS-1939494PR-E1221X


© Business Wire 2021
