Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Special Distribution

Nuveen today announced that the Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE: NIQ) declared a special tax-exempt distribution.

The following dates apply to today's special distribution declaration:

Record Date June 23, 2023 Ex-Dividend Date June 22, 2023 Payable Date June 29, 2023

Special Per Share

Distribution Ticker Exchange Fund Name Tax-Exempt Income NIQ NYSE Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund $0.0253

As previously announced, the Board of Trustees of the fund has approved the liquidation of the fund upon the fund’s originally scheduled termination date, and the fund intends to liquidate on or before June 30, 2023. As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through June 23, 2023 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on June 26, 2023.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 54 CEFs as of 31 Mar 2023. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs. For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:

Financial Professionals:

800-752-8700

Investors:

800-257-8787

Media:

media-inquiries@nuveen.com

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Mar 2023 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this announcement.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

market developments;

legal and regulatory developments; and

other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

Income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax. Capital gains, if any, are subject to capital gains tax.

EPS-2947183CR-E0623W

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613578258/en/