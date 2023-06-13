Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIQ   US6706771036

NUVEEN INTERMEDIATE DURATION QUALITY MUNICIPAL TERM FUND

(NIQ)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-06-08
12.71 USD   -0.16%
04:16pNuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Special Distribution
BU
2022Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
2022Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund initiates a Market Repurchase.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Special Distribution

06/13/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nuveen today announced that the Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE: NIQ) declared a special tax-exempt distribution.

The following dates apply to today's special distribution declaration:

Record Date

 

June 23, 2023

Ex-Dividend Date

 

June 22, 2023

Payable Date

 

June 29, 2023

Special Per Share
Distribution

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Tax-Exempt

Income

NIQ

NYSE

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

$0.0253

As previously announced, the Board of Trustees of the fund has approved the liquidation of the fund upon the fund’s originally scheduled termination date, and the fund intends to liquidate on or before June 30, 2023. As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through June 23, 2023 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on June 26, 2023.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 54 CEFs as of 31 Mar 2023. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs. For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:

Financial Professionals:
800-752-8700

Investors:
800-257-8787

Media:
media-inquiries@nuveen.com

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Mar 2023 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this announcement.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

  • market developments;
  • legal and regulatory developments; and
  • other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

Income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax. Capital gains, if any, are subject to capital gains tax.

EPS-2947183CR-E0623W


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NUVEEN INTERMEDIATE DURATION QUALITY MUNICIPAL TERM FUND
04:16pNuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Special Distribution
BU
2022Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
2022Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund initiates a Market Repurchase.
CI
2022Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
2019Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Tax-Free Dist..
CI
2019Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Distribution,..
CI
2019Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Tax-Exempt Di..
CI
2019Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Distribution..
CI
2019Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Distribution..
CI
2019Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Distribution..
CI
More news
Chart NUVEEN INTERMEDIATE DURATION QUALITY MUNICIPAL TERM FUND
Duration : Period :
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,66
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Terence John Toth Chairman
Gifford Ross Zimmerman Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Brett E Black Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
David J. Lamb Chief Administrative Officer
William Curt Hunter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVEEN INTERMEDIATE DURATION QUALITY MUNICIPAL TERM FUND1.76%166
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.14%10 374
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.13.43%5 515
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND21.54%4 280
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-6.62%3 771
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-12.65%3 648
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer