Important Information Regarding Your Monthly Distribution

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK)

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NDMO)

May 31, 2024: This notice provides shareholders of the above funds with information regarding the funds' distributions, as required by current securities laws. This information is as of April 30, 2024, and likely will vary over time based on the Fund's investment activities and portfolio investment value changes.

THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART.

Each Fund's distribution policy, which may be changed by the Board, is to make regular monthly cash distributions to holders of its common shares (stated in terms of a fixed cents per common share dividend distribution rate which may be set from time to time). The Fund intends to distribute all or substantially all of its net investment income each year through its regular monthly distribution and to distribute realized capital gains at least annually. In addition, in any monthly period, to maintain its declared per common share distribution amount, the Fund may distribute more or less than its net investment income during the period. In the event the Fund distributes more than its net investment income during any yearly period, such distributions may also include realized gains and/or a return of capital. To the extent that a distribution includes a return of capital the NAV per share may erode.

Actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will be determined as of the Fund's fiscal year-end and reported to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV.

Because distribution source estimates are updated throughout the current fiscal year based on a fund's performance, these estimates may differ from both the tax information reported to you in your fund's 1099 statement, as well as the ultimate economic sources of distributions over the life of your investment.

The figures in the table below provide an estimate of the sources of distributions and may include amounts attributed to realized gains and/or returns of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The Funds attribute these estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year. Consequently, the estimated information shown below is for the current distribution, and also represents an updated estimate for all prior months in the fiscal year. These estimates should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The final determination for all distributions paid in 2024 will be made in early 2025 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV. More details about the Fund's distributions and the basis for these estimates are available on www.nuveen.com/en-us/closed-end-funds.