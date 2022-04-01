Nuveen Multi Market Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions - Apr 1, 2022

Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

• Regular Monthly Tax-Exempt and Taxable Fund Distributions

• Eight Funds Declare Monthly Level Distributions

• Three Funds Declare Monthly Managed Distributions

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 - Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared distributions. These funds represent investment strategies for investors seeking diversified sources of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income needs. For further information regarding fund distributions, including earnings, undistributed net investment income, and notices, please visit www.nuveen.com/cef.

Shareholders can expect regular distribution information to be posted on www.nuveen.com on the first business day of each month. To ensure that our shareholders have access to the latest information, timely distribution and fund updates can be subscribed to at www.nuveen.com/subscriptions,under the closed-end funds tab of the Product Documents section. You can also follow updates by navigating to the Closed-End Fund section of our Resource Center, located at www.nuveen.com/resource-center.

The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declarations for the following tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:

Record Date April 14, 2022 Ex-Dividend Date April 13, 2022 Payable Date May 2, 2022

Monthly Distribution Per

Share

Change From

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month NXP NYSE Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $0.0455 - NUV NYSE Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $0.0280 - NUW NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund $0.0390 - NMI NYSE Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $0.0255 -$0.0015 NIMF NYSE Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund $0.0210 - NZF NYSE Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund $0.0585 -$0.0075 NMZ NYSE Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund $0.0650 - NEV NYSE Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund $0.0510 -$0.0055 NID NYSE Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund $0.0465 - NIQ NYSE Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund $0.0385 - NAD NYSE Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0595 - NEA NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0525 -$0.0060 NVG NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund $0.0640 -$0.0035 NMCO NYSE Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund $0.0620 - California NAC NYSE Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0515 -$0.0030 NKX NYSE Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0565 - NCA NYSE Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund $0.0245 - NXC NYSE Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $0.0400 -

New York

NRK NYSE Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0480 - NAN NYSE Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0485 - NXN NYSE Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $0.0330 -$0.0015 NNY NYSE Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund $0.0230 - Other State Funds NAZ NYSE Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0500 - NKG NYSE Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0425 -$0.0025 NMT NYSE Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0430 - NMS NYSE Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0525 - NOM NYSE Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0415 -$0.0025 NXJ NYSE Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0535 -$0.0050 NUO NYSE Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0435 -$0.0055 NQP NYSE Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0485 -$0.0035 NPV NYSE Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0485 - Ticker Exchange Fund Name Preferred and Income Securities JPC NYSE Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund JPI NYSE Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund JPS NYSE Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund JPT NYSE Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund NPFD NYSE Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Taxable Municipals NBB NYSE Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Emerging Markets Debt JEMD NYSE Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Corporate High Yield Debt JCO NYSE Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund JHAA NYSE Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Monthly Distribution Per

Share

Change From

Amount Previous Month

$0.0530

$0.0475

$0.1380 $0.1085

$0.1305

$0.1350

- - -$0.0030 - - -

$0.0305 $0.0340 $0.0315

- - -

Monthly Level Distributions

The goal of each fund's level distribution program is to provide shareholders with stable, but not guaranteed, cash flow, independent of the amount or timing of income earned or capital gains realized by the funds. Each fund intends to distribute all or substantially all of its net investment income through its regular monthly distribution and to distribute realized capital gains at least annually. In any monthly period, in order to maintain its level distribution amount, each fund may pay out more or less than its net investment income during the period. As a result, regular distributions throughout the year are expected to include net investment income and potentially a return of capital and/or capital gains for tax purposes.

If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of the distribution which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions.These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distribution. A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of a Fund's capital. A distribution including return of capital does not necessarily reflect a Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

Record Date April 14, 2022 Ex-Dividend Date April 13, 2022 Payable Date May 2, 2022

Monthly Distribution Per

Share

Change FromTickerExchangeFund Name

Amount Previous Month

Floating Rate

NSL JFR JRO JSD JQC

NYSE NYSE NYSE NYSE NYSE

Nuveen Senior Income Fund

$0.0340

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

$0.0580

JMM JLSNYSE NYSE

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Mortgage-Backed Securities Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Global High Yield Debt

$0.0575

$0.0865

$0.0385 $0.0300 $0.0830

- - - - -

JGH

NYSE

Nuveen Global High Income Fund

$0.1130

- - -

Monthly Managed Distributions

The goal of each fund's managed distribution program is to provide shareholders relatively consistent and predictable cash flow by systematically converting expected long-term return potential into regular distributions. Historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time which may be viewed at

www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions.These estimates may not match the final tax characterization contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

Under a Managed Distribution policy, Nuveen closed-end funds seek to maintain a stable regular distribution amount that, over the long term, matches the fund's total distributions paid to its total return. Investors should not draw any conclusions about a fund's past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate or from the terms of its Managed Distribution Policy.

• Actual returns likely will differ from projected long-term returns, (and therefore a fund's distribution rate, also), at least over shorter time periods. Over a specific timeframe, a fund's net asset value will increase (if returns exceed distributions), or decrease (if distributions exceed returns), by the difference between actual returns and total distributions.

• A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of the fund's capital. When a fund's returns exceed distributions, return of capital may represent portfolio gains earned, but not realized as a taxable capital gain. In periods when a fund's returns fall short of distributions, it will represent a portion of the investors' original principal unless the shortfall is offset during other time periods over the life of the investment (previous or subsequent) when the fund's total return exceeds distributions.

• For additional information about managed distributions, please see Understanding ManagedDistributions.

The following dates apply to today's declarations:

Record Date April 14, 2022 Ex-Dividend Date April 13, 2022 Payable Date May 2, 2022

Monthly Distribution Per Share

Change FromTickerExchangeFund Name Real AssetsAmount Previous Month

JRI

NYSE

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund National Municipal

NDMO

NYSE

NPCT

NYSE

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund Taxable Fixed Income-Multi-Sector Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

$0.0965 $0.0765 $0.1030

- - -

Information regarding each fund's last 19(a) Distribution Notice (as of February 28, 2022) is also included below. This informational notice provides further details on the sources of fund distributions. The full text of this notice is also available on the Nuveen website via Distribution Source Estimates.

The following tables provide estimates of each fund's distribution sources, reflecting year-to-date cumulative experience through the month-end prior to the latest distribution. The funds attribute these estimates equally to each regular distributionthroughout the year. Consequently, the estimated information as of the specified month-end shown below is for the current distribution, and also represents an updated estimate for all prior months in the year. For all the funds, it is estimated that the funds have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of their distributions may be (and is shown below as being estimated to be) a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report distributions for federal income tax purposes. More details about each Fund's distributions and the basis for these estimates

are available on www.nuveen.com/cef.

Data as of 2/28/2022

Current Month

Fiscal YTDEstimated Sources of Distribution

Estimated Sources of Distribution

Estimated Percentages of

Distribution 1

Per Share

LTSTReturn ofPer Share

LTSTReturn ofLTSTReturn of

NII

Gains

GainsCapital

DistributionNII

Gains

Gains

NII

Gains

GainsCapital

NDMO (FYE 10/31)

JRI (FYE 12/31)

NPCT (FYE 12/31)

.0765 .0965 .1030

0.0423 0.0473 0.0725

0.0004 0.0000 0.0000

0.0245 0.0000 0.0000

0.0093 0.0492 0.0305

0.3060 0.1930 0.2060

0.1690 0.0946 0.1450

0.0017 0.0000 0.0000

0.0982 0.0000 0.0000

0.0371 0.0984 0.0610

55.2% 49.0% 70.4%

0.5% 0.0% 0.0%

32.1% 0.0% 0.0%

12.1% 51.0% 29.6%

Net investment income (NII) and capital gain amounts are as of the stated month-end date above.

The following tables provides information regarding each fund's distributions and total return performance over various time periods. This information is intended to help you better understand whether returns for the specified time periods were sufficient to meet distributions.

Data as of 2/28/2022

Annualized

Cumulative

Fiscal Inception Monthly YTD Date Distribution Distribution NDMO (FYE 10/31) Aug-2020 .0765 .3060 14.66 4.04% JRI (FYE 12/31) Apr-2012 .0965 .1930 16.50 4.49% NPCT (FYE 12/31) Apr-2021 .1030 .2060 17.39 -8.82% 5-Year Fiscal YTD Distribution Rate NAV Return on NAV2 on NAV1 Return on NAV on NAV1 6.26% -4.14% 2.09% 7.02% -4.13% 1.17% 7.11% -10.53% 1.18% Fiscal YTD Distribution Rate

Fiscal YTD

1As a percentage of 2/28/2022 NAV.

2 NPCT and NDMO 5 year return figure reflects the annualized since inception return on NAV

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $66 billion of assets under management across 58 CEFs as of 31 December 2021. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 30 years of experience managing CEFs.