Nuveen Multi Market Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions - October 1, 2021

Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
Distributions Highlight Nuveen's Broad Range of Strategies for Income-Seeking Investors
Regular Monthly Tax-Exempt and Taxable Fund Distributions
Three Funds Declare Monthly Managed Distributions
Seven Funds Declare Monthly Level Distributions
NEW YORK, October 1, 2021 - Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared distributions. These funds represent investment strategies for investors seeking diversified sources of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income needs. For further information regarding fund distributions, including earnings, undistributed net investment income, and notices, please visit www.nuveen.com/cef.
Shareholders can expect regular distribution information to be posted on www.nuveen.comon the first business day of each month. To ensure that our shareholders have access to the latest information, timely distribution and fund updates can be subscribed to at www.nuveen.com/subscriptions, under the closed- end funds tab of the Product Documents section. You can also follow updates by navigating to the Closed- End Fund section of our Resource Center, located at www.nuveen.com/resource-center.
The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declarations for the following tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:
|
Record Date
|
October 15, 2021
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
October 14, 2021
|
Payable Date
|
November 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
Monthly Distribution Per
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
Change From
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Amount
|
Previous Month
|
|
|
National
|
|
|
NXP
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
|
$.0455
|
-
|
NXQ
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2
|
$.0420
|
-
|
NXR
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
|
$.0465
|
-
|
NUV
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc.
|
$.0280
|
-
|
NUW
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|
$.0390
|
-
|
NMI
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
$.0270
|
-$.0030
|
NIM
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
|
$.0210
|
-$.0030
|
NZF
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|
$.0660
|
-
|
NMZ
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
|
$.0650
|
-
|
NEV
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
|
$.0565
|
-$.0045
|
NID
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|
$.0465
|
-
|
NIQ
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
|
$.0425
|
-
|
NAD
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0595
|
-
|
NEA
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0585
|
-
|
NVG
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|
$.0675
|
-
|
NMCO
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
|
$.0620
|
-
|
|
|
California
|
|
|
NAC
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0545
|
-
|
NKX
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0565
|
-
|
NCA
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
|
$.0245
|
-
|
NXC
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
|
$.0400
|
-
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
NRK
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0480
|
-
|
NAN
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0485
|
-$.0035
|
NXN
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
|
$.0345
|
-
|
NNY
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
|
$.0230
|
-
|
|
|
Other State Funds
|
|
|
NAZ
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0500
|
-
|
NKG
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0450
|
-
|
NMT
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0430
|
-$.0030
|
NMS
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0525
|
-
|
NOM
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0440
|
-
|
NXJ
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0585
|
-
|
NUO
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0490
|
-
|
NQP
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0560
|
-
|
NPV
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|
$.0485
|
-
|
|
|
|
Monthly Distribution Per
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
Change From
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Amount
|
Previous Month
|
|
|
Preferred and Income Securities
|
|
|
JPC
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
|
$.0530
|
-
|
JPI
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
|
$.1305
|
-
|
JPS
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund
|
$.0505
|
-
|
JPT
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund
|
$.1185
|
-
|
|
|
Taxable Municipals
|
|
|
NBB
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|
$.1085
|
-
|
|
|
Emerging Markets Debt
|
|
|
JEMD
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
|
$.0305
|
-
|
|
|
Corporate High Yield Debt
|
|
|
JCO
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund
|
$.0340
|
-
|
JHAA
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|
$.0315
|
-
Monthly Managed Distributions
The goal of a fund's managed distribution program is to provide shareholders relatively consistent and predictable cash flow by systematically converting its expected long-term return potential into regular distributions. As a result, historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of the distribution which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.
Under a managed distribution policy, each of the funds listed immediately below seeks to maintain an attractive and stable regular distribution amount that, over the long term, matches the fund's total return. You should not draw any conclusions about a fund's past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate. Actual returns likely will differ from projected long-term returns (and therefore a fund's distribution rate), at least over shorter time periods. Over a specific timeframe, the difference between actual returns and total distributions will be reflected in an increasing (returns exceed distributions) or a decreasing (distributions exceed returns) fund net asset value.
A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of the fund's capital. When fund returns exceed distributions, return of capital may represent portfolio gains earned, but not realized as a taxable capital gain. In periods when fund returns fall short of distributions, it will represent a portion of your original principal unless the shortfall is offset during other time periods over the life of your investment (previous or subsequent) when the fund's total return exceeds distributions.
|
Record Date
|
October 15, 2021
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
October 14, 2021
|
Payable Date
|
November 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
Monthly Distribution Per
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
Change From
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Amount
|
Previous Month
|
|
|
Real Assets
|
|
|
JRI
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
|
$.0965
|
-
|
|
|
National
|
|
|
NDMO
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund
|
$.0765
|
-
|
|
|
Taxable Fixed Income-Multi-Sector
|
|
|
NPCT
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund
|
$.1030
|
-
Monthly Level Distributions
The goal of the funds' level distribution program is to provide shareholders with stable, but not guaranteed, cash flow, independent of the amount or timing of income earned or capital gains realized by the funds. Each fund intends to distribute all or substantially all of its net investment income through its regular monthly distribution and to distribute realized capital gains at least annually. In any monthly period, in order to maintain its level distribution amount, each fund may pay out more or less than its net investment income during the period. As a result, regular distributions throughout the year are expected to include net investment income and potentially a return of capital and/or capital gains for tax purposes. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of the distribution which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the
distribution. A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of a Fund's capital. A distribution including return of capital does not necessarily reflect a Fund's investment performance and
should not be confused with "yield" or "income."
|
Record Date
|
October 15, 2021
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
October 14, 2021
|
Payable Date
|
November 1, 2021
|
|
|
|
Monthly Distribution Per
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
Change From
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Amount
|
Previous Month
|
|
|
Floating Rate
|
|
|
NSL
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Senior Income Fund
|
$.0340
|
-
|
JFR
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
|
$.0580
|
-
|
JRO
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
|
$.0575
|
-
|
JSD
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|
$.0865
|
-
|
|
|
Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
|
|
JMM
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|
$.0300
|
-
|
JLS
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
|
$.0830
|
-
|
|
|
Global High Yield Debt
|
|
|
JGH
|
NYSE
|
Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|
$.1130
|
-
For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-fundsor contact:
Financial Professionals: 800-752-8700
Investors:
800-257-8787
Media: media-inquiries@nuveen.com
About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:
-
market developments;
-
legal and regulatory developments; and
-
other additional risks and uncertainties.
Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.
