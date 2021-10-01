Nuveen Multi Market Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions - October 1, 2021

Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions Distributions Highlight Nuveen's Broad Range of Strategies for Income-Seeking Investors Regular Monthly Tax-Exempt and Taxable Fund Distributions

Tax-Exempt and Taxable Fund Distributions Three Funds Declare Monthly Managed Distributions

Seven Funds Declare Monthly Level Distributions NEW YORK, October 1, 2021 - Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared distributions. These funds represent investment strategies for investors seeking diversified sources of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income needs. For further information regarding fund distributions, including earnings, undistributed net investment income, and notices, please visit www.nuveen.com/cef. Shareholders can expect regular distribution information to be posted on www.nuveen.comon the first business day of each month. To ensure that our shareholders have access to the latest information, timely distribution and fund updates can be subscribed to at www.nuveen.com/subscriptions, under the closed- end funds tab of the Product Documents section. You can also follow updates by navigating to the Closed- End Fund section of our Resource Center, located at www.nuveen.com/resource-center. The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declarations for the following tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds: Record Date October 15, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date October 14, 2021 Payable Date November 1, 2021 Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month National NXP NYSE Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $.0455 - NXQ NYSE Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 $.0420 - NXR NYSE Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 $.0465 - NUV NYSE Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $.0280 - NUW NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund $.0390 - NMI NYSE Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $.0270 -$.0030 NIM NYSE Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund $.0210 -$.0030 NZF NYSE Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund $.0660 - NMZ NYSE Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund $.0650 - NEV NYSE Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund $.0565 -$.0045 NID NYSE Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund $.0465 - NIQ NYSE Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund $.0425 - NAD NYSE Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0595 - NEA NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0585 - NVG NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund $.0675 -

NMCO NYSE Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund $.0620 - California NAC NYSE Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0545 - NKX NYSE Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0565 - NCA NYSE Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund $.0245 - NXC NYSE Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $.0400 - New York NRK NYSE Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0480 - NAN NYSE Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0485 -$.0035 NXN NYSE Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $.0345 - NNY NYSE Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund $.0230 - Other State Funds NAZ NYSE Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0500 - NKG NYSE Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0450 - NMT NYSE Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0430 -$.0030 NMS NYSE Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0525 - NOM NYSE Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0440 - NXJ NYSE Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0585 - NUO NYSE Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0490 - NQP NYSE Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0560 - NPV NYSE Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund $.0485 - Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month Preferred and Income Securities JPC NYSE Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund $.0530 - JPI NYSE Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund $.1305 - JPS NYSE Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund $.0505 - JPT NYSE Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund $.1185 - Taxable Municipals NBB NYSE Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund $.1085 - Emerging Markets Debt JEMD NYSE Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund $.0305 - Corporate High Yield Debt JCO NYSE Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund $.0340 - JHAA NYSE Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund $.0315 -

Monthly Managed Distributions The goal of a fund's managed distribution program is to provide shareholders relatively consistent and predictable cash flow by systematically converting its expected long-term return potential into regular distributions. As a result, historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of the distribution which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year. Under a managed distribution policy, each of the funds listed immediately below seeks to maintain an attractive and stable regular distribution amount that, over the long term, matches the fund's total return. You should not draw any conclusions about a fund's past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate. Actual returns likely will differ from projected long-term returns (and therefore a fund's distribution rate), at least over shorter time periods. Over a specific timeframe, the difference between actual returns and total distributions will be reflected in an increasing (returns exceed distributions) or a decreasing (distributions exceed returns) fund net asset value. A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of the fund's capital. When fund returns exceed distributions, return of capital may represent portfolio gains earned, but not realized as a taxable capital gain. In periods when fund returns fall short of distributions, it will represent a portion of your original principal unless the shortfall is offset during other time periods over the life of your investment (previous or subsequent) when the fund's total return exceeds distributions. Record Date October 15, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date October 14, 2021 Payable Date November 1, 2021 Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month Real Assets JRI NYSE Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund $.0965 - National NDMO NYSE Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund $.0765 - Taxable Fixed Income-Multi-Sector NPCT NYSE Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund $.1030 -

Monthly Level Distributions The goal of the funds' level distribution program is to provide shareholders with stable, but not guaranteed, cash flow, independent of the amount or timing of income earned or capital gains realized by the funds. Each fund intends to distribute all or substantially all of its net investment income through its regular monthly distribution and to distribute realized capital gains at least annually. In any monthly period, in order to maintain its level distribution amount, each fund may pay out more or less than its net investment income during the period. As a result, regular distributions throughout the year are expected to include net investment income and potentially a return of capital and/or capital gains for tax purposes. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of the distribution which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distribution. A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of a Fund's capital. A distribution including return of capital does not necessarily reflect a Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." Record Date October 15, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date October 14, 2021 Payable Date November 1, 2021 Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month Floating Rate NSL NYSE Nuveen Senior Income Fund $.0340 - JFR NYSE Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund $.0580 - JRO NYSE Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund $.0575 - JSD NYSE Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund $.0865 - Mortgage-Backed Securities JMM NYSE Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund $.0300 - JLS NYSE Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund $.0830 - Global High Yield Debt JGH NYSE Nuveen Global High Income Fund $.1130 -

For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-fundsor contact: Financial Professionals: 800-752-8700 Investors: 800-257-8787 Media: media-inquiries@nuveen.com About Nuveen Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com. Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to: market developments;

legal and regulatory developments; and

other additional risks and uncertainties. Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement. EPS-1854826PR-E1021X