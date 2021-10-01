Log in
    JMM   US67075J1079

NUVEEN MULTI-MARKET INCOME FUND

(JMM)
  Report
Nuveen Multi Market Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions - October 1, 2021

10/01/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

Distributions Highlight Nuveen's Broad Range of Strategies for Income-Seeking Investors

  • Regular Monthly Tax-Exempt and Taxable Fund Distributions
  • Three Funds Declare Monthly Managed Distributions
  • Seven Funds Declare Monthly Level Distributions

NEW YORK, October 1, 2021 - Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared distributions. These funds represent investment strategies for investors seeking diversified sources of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income needs. For further information regarding fund distributions, including earnings, undistributed net investment income, and notices, please visit www.nuveen.com/cef.

Shareholders can expect regular distribution information to be posted on www.nuveen.comon the first business day of each month. To ensure that our shareholders have access to the latest information, timely distribution and fund updates can be subscribed to at www.nuveen.com/subscriptions, under the closed- end funds tab of the Product Documents section. You can also follow updates by navigating to the Closed- End Fund section of our Resource Center, located at www.nuveen.com/resource-center.

The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declarations for the following tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:

Record Date

October 15, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

October 14, 2021

Payable Date

November 1, 2021

Monthly Distribution Per

Share

Change From

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Amount

Previous Month

National

NXP

NYSE

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

$.0455

-

NXQ

NYSE

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

$.0420

-

NXR

NYSE

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

$.0465

-

NUV

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc.

$.0280

-

NUW

NYSE

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

$.0390

-

NMI

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

$.0270

-$.0030

NIM

NYSE

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

$.0210

-$.0030

NZF

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

$.0660

-

NMZ

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

$.0650

-

NEV

NYSE

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

$.0565

-$.0045

NID

NYSE

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

$.0465

-

NIQ

NYSE

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

$.0425

-

NAD

NYSE

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0595

-

NEA

NYSE

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0585

-

NVG

NYSE

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

$.0675

-

NMCO

NYSE

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

$.0620

-

California

NAC

NYSE

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0545

-

NKX

NYSE

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0565

-

NCA

NYSE

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

$.0245

-

NXC

NYSE

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

$.0400

-

New York

NRK

NYSE

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0480

-

NAN

NYSE

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0485

-$.0035

NXN

NYSE

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

$.0345

-

NNY

NYSE

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

$.0230

-

Other State Funds

NAZ

NYSE

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0500

-

NKG

NYSE

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0450

-

NMT

NYSE

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0430

-$.0030

NMS

NYSE

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0525

-

NOM

NYSE

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0440

-

NXJ

NYSE

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0585

-

NUO

NYSE

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0490

-

NQP

NYSE

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0560

-

NPV

NYSE

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

$.0485

-

Monthly Distribution Per

Share

Change From

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Amount

Previous Month

Preferred and Income Securities

JPC

NYSE

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

$.0530

-

JPI

NYSE

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

$.1305

-

JPS

NYSE

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund

$.0505

-

JPT

NYSE

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

$.1185

-

Taxable Municipals

NBB

NYSE

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

$.1085

-

Emerging Markets Debt

JEMD

NYSE

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

$.0305

-

Corporate High Yield Debt

JCO

NYSE

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

$.0340

-

JHAA

NYSE

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

$.0315

-

Monthly Managed Distributions

The goal of a fund's managed distribution program is to provide shareholders relatively consistent and predictable cash flow by systematically converting its expected long-term return potential into regular distributions. As a result, historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of the distribution which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

Under a managed distribution policy, each of the funds listed immediately below seeks to maintain an attractive and stable regular distribution amount that, over the long term, matches the fund's total return. You should not draw any conclusions about a fund's past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate. Actual returns likely will differ from projected long-term returns (and therefore a fund's distribution rate), at least over shorter time periods. Over a specific timeframe, the difference between actual returns and total distributions will be reflected in an increasing (returns exceed distributions) or a decreasing (distributions exceed returns) fund net asset value.

A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of the fund's capital. When fund returns exceed distributions, return of capital may represent portfolio gains earned, but not realized as a taxable capital gain. In periods when fund returns fall short of distributions, it will represent a portion of your original principal unless the shortfall is offset during other time periods over the life of your investment (previous or subsequent) when the fund's total return exceeds distributions.

Record Date

October 15, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

October 14, 2021

Payable Date

November 1, 2021

Monthly Distribution Per

Share

Change From

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Amount

Previous Month

Real Assets

JRI

NYSE

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

$.0965

-

National

NDMO

NYSE

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund

$.0765

-

Taxable Fixed Income-Multi-Sector

NPCT

NYSE

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

$.1030

-

Monthly Level Distributions

The goal of the funds' level distribution program is to provide shareholders with stable, but not guaranteed, cash flow, independent of the amount or timing of income earned or capital gains realized by the funds. Each fund intends to distribute all or substantially all of its net investment income through its regular monthly distribution and to distribute realized capital gains at least annually. In any monthly period, in order to maintain its level distribution amount, each fund may pay out more or less than its net investment income during the period. As a result, regular distributions throughout the year are expected to include net investment income and potentially a return of capital and/or capital gains for tax purposes. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of the distribution which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the

distribution. A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of a Fund's capital. A distribution including return of capital does not necessarily reflect a Fund's investment performance and

should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

Record Date

October 15, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

October 14, 2021

Payable Date

November 1, 2021

Monthly Distribution Per

Share

Change From

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Amount

Previous Month

Floating Rate

NSL

NYSE

Nuveen Senior Income Fund

$.0340

-

JFR

NYSE

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

$.0580

-

JRO

NYSE

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

$.0575

-

JSD

NYSE

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

$.0865

-

Mortgage-Backed Securities

JMM

NYSE

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

$.0300

-

JLS

NYSE

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

$.0830

-

Global High Yield Debt

JGH

NYSE

Nuveen Global High Income Fund

$.1130

-

For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-fundsor contact:

Financial Professionals: 800-752-8700

Investors:

800-257-8787

Media: media-inquiries@nuveen.com

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

  • market developments;
  • legal and regulatory developments; and
  • other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

EPS-1854826PR-E1021X

Disclaimer

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 20:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
