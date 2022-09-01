Nuveen Multi Market Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions - September 1, 2022

NEW YORK, September 1, 2022 - Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared distributions. These funds represent investment strategies for investors seeking diversified sources of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income needs. For further information regarding fund distributions, including earnings, undistributed net investment income, and notices, please visit www.nuveen.com/cef.
The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declarations for the following tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds:
Record Date
September 15, 2022
Ex-Dividend Date
September 14 ,2022
Payable Date
October 3, 2022
Monthly Distribution Per
Share
Change From
Ticker
Exchange
Fund Name
Amount
Previous Month
NXP
NYSE
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
$0.0455
-
NUV
NYSE
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc.
$0.0280
-
NUW
NYSE
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
$0.0390
-
NMI
NYSE
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
$0.0275
-
NIM
NYSE
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
$0.0225
-
NZF
NYSE
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
$0.0585
-
NMZ
NYSE
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
$0.0590
-
NID
NYSE
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
$0.0465
-
NIQ
NYSE
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
$0.0350
-
NAD
NYSE
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0540
-
NEA
NYSE
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0525
-
NVG
NYSE
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
$0.0640
-
NMCO
NYSE
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
$0.0620
-
California
NAC
NYSE
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0515
-
NKX
NYSE
Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0520
-
NCA
NYSE
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
$0.0265
-
NXC
NYSE
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
$0.0400
-
New York
NRK
NYSE
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0480
-
NAN
NYSE
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0485
-
NXN
NYSE
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
$0.0330
-
NNY
NYSE
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
$0.0245
-
Other State Funds
NAZ
NYSE
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0460
-
NKG
NYSE
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0385
-
NMT
NYSE
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0390
-
NMS
NYSE
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0480
-
NOM
NYSE
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0375
-
NXJ
NYSE
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0495
-
NUO
NYSE
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0380
-
NQP
NYSE
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0440
-
NPV
NYSE
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
$0.0485
-
Monthly Distribution Per
Share
Change From
Ticker
Exchange
Fund Name
Amount
Previous Month
Preferred and Income Securities
JPC
NYSE
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
$0.0530
-
JPI
NYSE
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
$0.1305
-
JPS
NYSE
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund
$0.0435
-
JPT
NYSE
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund
$0.1255
-
NPFD
NYSE
Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund
$0.1380
-
Taxable Municipals
NBB
NYSE
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
$0.1085
-
Emerging Markets Debt
JEMD
NYSE
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
$0.0185
-$0.0045
Corporate High Yield Debt
JHAA
NYSE
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
$0.0250
-
Monthly Level Distributions
The goal of each fund's level distribution program is to provide shareholders with stable, but not guaranteed, cash flow, independent of the amount or timing of income earned or capital gains realized by the funds. Each fund intends to distribute all or substantially all of its net investment income through its regular monthly distribution and to distribute realized capital gains at least annually. In any monthly period, in order to maintain its level distribution amount, each fund may pay out more or less than its net investment income during the period. As a result, regular distributions throughout the year are expected to include net investment income and potentially a return of capital and/or capital gains for tax purposes. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of the distribution which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distribution. A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of a Fund's capital. A distribution including return of capital does not necessarily reflect a Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."
Record Date
September 15, 2022
Ex-Dividend Date
September 14 ,2022
Payable Date
October 3, 2022
Monthly Distribution Per
Share
Change From
Ticker
Exchange
Fund Name
Amount
Previous Month
Floating Rate
NSL
NYSE
Nuveen Senior Income Fund
$0.0385
-
JFR
NYSE
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
$0.0660
-
JRO
NYSE
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
$0.0655
-
JSD
NYSE
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
$0.0985
-
JQC
NYSE
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
$0.0420
-
Mortgage-Backed Securities
JMM
NYSE
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
$0.0300
-
JLS
NYSE
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
$0.0830
-
Global High Yield Debt
JGH
NYSE
Nuveen Global High Income Fund
$0.1130
-
Monthly Managed Distributions
The goal of each fund's managed distribution program is to provide shareholders relatively consistent and predictable cash flow by systematically converting expected long-term return potential into regular distributions. Historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time which may be viewed at
www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.
Under a Managed Distribution policy, Nuveen closed-end funds seek to maintain a stable regular distribution amount that, over the long term, matches the fund's total distributions paid to its total return. Investors should not draw any conclusions about a fund's past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate or from the terms of its Managed Distribution Policy.
Actual returns likely will differ from projected long-term returns, (and therefore a fund's distribution rate, also), at least over shorter time periods. Over a specific timeframe, a fund's net asset value will increase (if returns exceed distributions), or decrease (if distributions exceed returns), by the difference between actual returns and total distributions.
A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of the fund's capital. When a fund's returns exceed distributions, return of capital may represent portfolio gains earned, but not realized as a taxable capital gain. In periods when a fund's returns fall short of distributions, it will represent a portion of the investors' original principal unless the shortfall is offset during other time periods over the life of the investment (previous or subsequent) when the fund's total return exceeds distributions.
The following dates apply to today's declarations:
Record Date
September 15, 2022
Ex-Dividend Date
September 14 ,2022
Payable Date
October 3, 2022
Monthly Distribution Per Share
Change From
Previous
Ticker
Exchange
Fund Name
Amount
Month
Real Assets
JRI
NYSE
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
$0.0965
-
National Municipal
NDMO
NYSE
Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund
$0.0765
-
Taxable Fixed Income-Multi-Sector
NPCT
NYSE
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund
$0.1030
-
Information regarding each fund's last 19(a) Distribution Notice (as of July 31, 2022) is also included below. This informational notice provides further details on the sources of fund distributions. The full text of this notice is also available on the Nuveen website via Distribution Source Estimates.
The following tables provide estimates of each fund's distribution sources, reflecting year-to-date cumulative experience through the month-end prior to the latest
distribution. The funds attribute these estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year. Consequently, the estimated information as of the specified month- end shown below is for the current distribution, and also represents an updated estimate for all prior months in the year. For all funds, it is estimated that the funds have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of their distributions may be (and is shown below as being estimated to be) a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report distributions for federal income tax purposes. More details about each Fund's distributions and the basis for these estimates are available on www.nuveen.com/cef.
Data as of 7/31/2022
Current Month
Fiscal YTD
Estimated Sources of Distribution
Estimated Sources of Distribution
Estimated Percentages of
Distribution 1
Per Share
LT
ST
Return
Per Share
LT
ST
Return
LT
ST
Return
of
of
of
NDMO (FYE 10/31)
Distribution
NII
Gains
Gains
Capital
Distribution
NII
Gains
Gains
Capital
NII
Gains
Gains
Capital
.0765
0.0430
0.0000
0.0000
0.0335
0.6885
0.3870
0.0000
0.0000
0.3015
56.2%
0.0%
0.0%
43.8%
JRI (FYE 12/31)
.0965
0.0650
0.0000
0.0000
0.0315
0.6755
0.4550
0.0000
0.0000
0.2205
67.4%
0.0%
0.0%
32.6%
NPCT (FYE 12/31)
.1030
0.0638
0.0000
0.0000
0.0392
0.7210
0.4466
0.0000
0.0000
0.2744
61.9%
0.0%
0.0%
38.1%
Net investment income (NII) and capital gain amounts are as of the stated month-end date above.
The following tables provides information regarding each fund's distributions and total return performance over various time periods. This information is intended to help you better understand whether returns for the specified time periods were sufficient to meet distributions.
Data as of 7/31/2022
Annualized
Cumulative
Fiscal
Fiscal YTD
Fiscal YTD
Inception
Monthly
YTD
5-Year
Distribution Rate
Fiscal YTD
Distribution Rate
NDMO (FYE 10/31)
Date
Distribution
Distribution
NAV
Return on NAV2
on NAV1
Return on NAV
on NAV1
Aug-2020
.0765
.6885
12.53
-3.42%
7.33%
-15.56%
5.49%
JRI (FYE 12/31)
Apr-2012
.0965
.6755
15.67
2.56%
7.39%
-6.15%
4.31%
NPCT (FYE 12/31)
Apr-2021
.1030
.7210
14.14
-18.93%
8.74%
-15.81%
5.10%
1As a percentage of 7/31/2022 NAV.
2 NPCT and NDMO 5 year return figure reflects the annualized since inception return on NAV
