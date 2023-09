Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions Regular Monthly Tax-Exempt and Taxable Fund Distributions

Tax-Exempt and Taxable Fund Distributions Four Funds Declare Monthly Level Distributions

Three Funds Declare Monthly Managed Distributions

Seven Funds Declare Quarterly Managed Distributions NEW YORK, September 1, 2023 - Several Nuveen closed-end funds have declared distributions. These funds represent investment strategies for investors seeking diversified sources of cash flow to prepare for and sustain their retirement income needs. For further information regarding fund distributions, including earnings, undistributed net investment income, and notices, please visit www.nuveen.com/cef. Shareholders can expect regular distribution information to be posted on www.nuveen.comon the first business day of each month. To ensure that our shareholders have access to the latest information, timely distribution and fund updates can be subscribed to at www.nuveen.com/subscriptions, under the closed- end funds tab of the Product Documents section. You can also follow updates by navigating to the Closed- End Fund section of our Resource Center, located at www.nuveen.com/resource-center. The following dates apply to today's monthly distribution declarations for the following tax-exempt and taxable closed-end funds: Record Date September 15, 2023 Ex-Dividend Date September 14, 2023 Payable Date October 2, 2023 Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month NXP NYSE Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $0.0485 - NUV NYSE Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $0.0280 - NUW NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund $0.0405 - NMI NYSE Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $0.0315 - NIM NYSE Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund $0.0260 - NZF NYSE Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund $0.0430 - NMZ NYSE Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund $0.0455 - NAD NYSE Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0380 - NEA NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0350 - NVG NYSE Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund $0.0425 - NMCO NYSE Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund $0.0500 - California NAC NYSE Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0360 - NKX NYSE Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0415 - NCA NYSE Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund $0.0290 - NXC NYSE Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $0.0435 -

New York NRK NYSE Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0345 - NAN NYSE Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0360 - NXN NYSE Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $0.0410 - NNY NYSE Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund $0.0280 - Other State Funds NAZ NYSE Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0310 - NMT NYSE Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0260 - NMS NYSE Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0360 - NOM NYSE Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0255 - NXJ NYSE Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0305 - NQP NYSE Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0290 - NPV NYSE Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund $0.0340 - Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month Preferred and Income Securities JPC NYSE Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund $0.0440 - JPI NYSE Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund $0.0980 - JPS NYSE Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund $0.0380 - JPT NYSE Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund $0.0930 - NPFD NYSE Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund $0.0865 - Taxable Municipals NBB NYSE Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund $0.0680 - Corporate High Yield Debt JHAA NYSE Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund $0.0185 - Monthly Level Distributions The goal of each fund's level distribution program is to provide shareholders with stable, but not guaranteed, cash flow, independent of the amount or timing of income earned or capital gains realized by the funds. Each fund intends to distribute all or substantially all of its net investment income through its regular monthly distribution and to distribute realized capital gains at least annually. In any monthly period, in order to maintain its level distribution amount, each fund may pay out more or less than its net investment income during the period. As a result, regular distributions throughout the year are expected to include net investment income and potentially a return of capital and/or capital gains for tax purposes. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at the time of the distribution which may be viewed at www.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholders' 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distribution. A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of a Fund's capital. A distribution including return of capital does not necessarily reflect a Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

Record Date September 15, 2023 Ex-Dividend Date September 14, 2023 Payable Date October 2, 2023 Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Ticker Exchange Fund Name Amount Previous Month Floating Rate JFR NYSE Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund $0.0850 - Mortgage-Backed Securities JMM NYSE Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund $0.0275 - JLS NYSE Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund $0.1230 - Global High Yield Debt JGH NYSE Nuveen Global High Income Fund $0.1035 - Monthly Managed Distributions The goal of each fund's managed distribution program is to provide shareholders relatively consistent and predictable cash flow by systematically converting expected long-term return potential into regular distributions. Historical distribution sources have included net investment income, realized gains and return of capital. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the fund provides a notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time which may be viewed atwww.nuveen.com/CEFdistributions.These estimates may not match the final tax characterization contained in shareholders'1099-DIVforms after the end of the year. Under a Managed Distribution policy, Nuveen closed-end funds seek to maintain a stable regular distribution amount that, over the long term, matches the fund's total distributions paid to its total return. Investors should not draw any conclusions about a fund's past or future investment performance from its current distribution rate or from the terms of its Managed Distribution Policy. Actual returns likely will differ from projected long-term returns, (and therefore a fund's distribution rate, also), at least over shorter time periods. Over a specific timeframe, a fund's net asset value will increase (if returns exceed distributions), or decrease (if distributions exceed returns), by the difference between actual returns and total distributions.

long-term returns, (and therefore a fund's distribution rate, also), at least over shorter time periods. Over a specific timeframe, a fund's net asset value will increase (if returns exceed distributions), or decrease (if distributions exceed returns), by the difference between actual returns and total distributions. A return of capital is a non-taxable distribution of a portion of the fund's capital. When a fund's returns exceed distributions, return of capital may represent portfolio gains earned, but not realized as a taxable capital gain. In periods when a fund's returns fall short of distributions, it will represent a portion of the investors' original principal unless the shortfall is offset during other time periods over the life of the investment (previous or subsequent) when the fund's total return exceeds distributions.

non-taxable distribution of a portion of the fund's capital. When a fund's returns exceed distributions, return of capital may represent portfolio gains earned, but not realized as a taxable capital gain. In periods when a fund's returns fall short of distributions, it will represent a portion of the investors' original principal unless the shortfall is offset during other time periods over the life of the investment (previous or subsequent) when the fund's total return exceeds distributions. For additional information about managed distributions, please see Understanding Managed Distributions .

The following dates apply to today's declarations: Record Date September 15, 2023 Ex-Dividend Date September 14, 2023 Payable Date October 2, 2023 Ticker Exchange Fund Name Real Assets JRI NYSE Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund National Municipal NDMO NYSE Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund Taxable Fixed Income-Multi-Sector NPCT NYSE Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Monthly Distribution Per Share Change From Amount Previous Month $0.0870- $0.0620- $0.0830- Information regarding each fund's last 19(a) Distribution Notice (as of July 31, 2023) is also included below. This informational notice provides further details on the sources of fund distributions. The full text of this notice is also available on the Nuveen website via Distribution Source Estimates. The following tables provide estimates of each fund's distribution sources, reflecting year-to-date cumulative experience through the month-end prior to the latest distribution. The funds attribute these estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year. Consequently, the estimated information as of the specified month- end shown below is for the current distribution, and also represents an updated estimate for all prior months in the year. For all funds, it is estimated that the funds have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of their distributions may be (and is shown below as being estimated to be) a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report distributions for federal income tax purposes. More details about each Fund's distributions and the basis for these estimates are available on www.nuveen.com/cef.