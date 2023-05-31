Advanced search
    NMZ   US6706821039

NUVEEN MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND

(NMZ)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-30 pm EDT
10.33 USD   +1.08%
08:35aNuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Previously Announced Portfolio Management Team Updates
BU
04/10Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Updates to Certain Portfolio Management Teams
PR
01/09Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2022
CI
Nuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Previously Announced Portfolio Management Team Updates

05/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
As previously announced on April 10, 2023, John V. Miller effective today is no longer a portfolio manager for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ), Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NBB), Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NMCO), and Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NDMO).

There are no additional changes to the portfolio management teams, which are as follows:

Daniel Close and Stephen Candido continue to serve as portfolio managers of NMZ.

Kristen DeJong, Daniel Close continue to serve as portfolio managers of NBB.

Stephen Candido, Steven Hlavin, and Daniel Close continue to serve as portfolio managers of NMCO.

Daniel Close, Stephen Candido and Timothy Ryan will continue to serve as portfolio managers of NDMO.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 54 CEFs as of 31 Mar 2023. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Mar 2023 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

2834285-3

EPS-2929596PR-E0523W


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 100,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -399 M - -
Net Debt 2022 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,71x
Yield 2022 7,62%
Capitalization 1 094 M 1 094 M -
EV / Sales 2021 24,3x
EV / Sales 2022 18,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart NUVEEN MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND
Duration : Period :
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVEEN MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,33
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Terence John Toth Chairman
Gifford Ross Zimmerman Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
David J. Lamb Chief Administrative Officer
Jack Barton Evans Independent Director
William Curt Hunter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVEEN MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITY FUND-0.10%1 094
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.90%10 282
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.97%5 439
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND19.64%4 059
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-8.15%3 678
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-12.29%3 633
