Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUO   US6709801012

NUVEEN OHIO QUALITY MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(NUO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:45 2023-04-14 pm EDT
12.66 USD   -0.16%
08:56aNuveen Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Completion of Mergers
BU
04/03Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Pre-Merger Distributions
BU
03/24Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Intention to Redeem Preferred Shares
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuveen Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Completion of Mergers

04/17/2023 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The mergers of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NUO) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NKG) into Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) were successfully completed prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on April 17, 2023.

In the mergers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NZF acquired all of the assets and liabilities of NUO and NKG in tax-free transactions, and common shares of NUO and NKG were converted to newly-issued common shares of NZF in an aggregate amount equal to the value of the net assets of NUO and NKG. The transactions took place based upon NUO’s, NKG’s, and NZF’s closing net asset values on April 14, 2023. The exchange ratios at which common shares of NUO and NKG were converted to common shares of NZF are listed below:

Ticker

Fund Name

Exchange Ratio

NUO

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

1.06685100

NKG

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

 

0.85425383

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 55 CEFs as of 31 Dec 2022. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-2846848PR-E0423W


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NUVEEN OHIO QUALITY MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
08:56aNuveen Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Completion of Mergers
BU
04/03Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Pre-Merger Distributions
BU
03/24Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Intention to Redeem Preferred Shares
BU
03/10Nuveen Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Approval of Proposed Mergers
BU
02/10Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income : Form 8-K
PU
02/10Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Capital Gains
BU
2022Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
2022Nuveen Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Reorganizations and Shareholder Mee..
BU
2022Insider Buy: Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,08 M - -
Net Debt 2022 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -87,7x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 231 M 231 M -
EV / Sales 2021 27,0x
EV / Sales 2022 28,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart NUVEEN OHIO QUALITY MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVEEN OHIO QUALITY MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,66
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Terence John Toth Chairman
Brett E Black Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
David J. Lamb Chief Administrative Officer
Jack Barton Evans Independent Director
William Curt Hunter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVEEN OHIO QUALITY MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND-0.24%231
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.19%9 939
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.51%5 241
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.54%3 950
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-4.87%3 948
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.40%3 851
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer