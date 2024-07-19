Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund announces a share repurchase program. Under the plan, the company authorised to repurchase upto 19,265,404 shares. The plan will be valid till August 14, 2024.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Equities
JPI
US67075A1060
Closed End Funds
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19.83 USD
|+0.61%
|+0.79%
|+8.48%
|06:00am
|Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund announces an Equity Buyback for 19,265,404 shares.
|CI
|06:00am
|Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+8.48%
|449M
|+4.09%
|12.95B
|+17.89%
|9.95B
|+0.95%
|5.71B
|+5.68%
|5.19B
|+26.36%
|5.12B
|-11.71%
|5.04B
|+23.89%
|4.77B
|+3.73%
|3.99B
|-3.05%
|3.82B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- JPI Stock
- News Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
- Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund announces an Equity Buyback for 19,265,404 shares.