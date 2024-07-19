Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and total return. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and total return by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income-producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities, with a focus on securities issued by financial and insurance firms. At least 50% of its managed assets are rated investment grade at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the fund's portfolio team. The Fund invests up to 20% of its managed assets in securities issued by federal, state and local governments and United States government agencies. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its managed assets in securities of issuers in emerging market countries. Its investment adviser is Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC.

Sector Closed End Funds