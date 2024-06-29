Six Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Availability of 19(a) Notices

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024- The 19(a) distribution notices for six Nuveen closed-end funds are now available. These informational notices provide further details on the sources of the funds' regular quarterly distributions and follows the most recent quarterly distribution announcements. The full text of these notices is available below or on the Nuveen website via Distribution Source Estimates.

Important Information Regarding Distributions

June 28, 2024: If you would like to receive this notice and other shareholder information electronically, please visit www.investordelivery.com if you receive distributions and statements from your financial advisor or brokerage account. An electronic copy of this notice is also posted under distribution notices at www.nuveen.com/cef.

This notice provides shareholders with information regarding fund distributions, as required by current securities laws.

This notice provides shareholders with information regarding fund distributions, as required by current securities laws. You

should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Policy.

The following table provides estimates of the Funds' distribution sources, reflecting year-to-date cumulative experience through the month-end prior to the latest distribution. The Funds attribute these estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year. Consequently, the estimated information as of the specified month-end shown below is for the current distribution, and also represents an updated estimate for all prior months in the year. For all funds, it is estimated that the funds have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distributions may be (and is shown below as being estimated to be) a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's

investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Funds' investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. More details about each Fund's distributions and the basis for these estimates are available on www.nuveen.com/cef.

Data as of 5/31/2024 Current Quarter Fiscal YTD Estimated Percentages Estimated Sources of Distribution Estimated Sources of Distribution of Distribution 1 Per Share LT ST Return Per Share LT ST Return LT ST Return of of of Distribution NII Gains Gains Capital Distribution NII Gains Gains Capital NII Gains Gains Capital JRS (FYE 12/31) .1700 0.0237 0.0000 0.0000 0.1463 0.3400 0.0474 0.0000 0.0000 0.2926 14.0% 0.0% 0.0% 86.0% QQQX (FYE 12/31) .4200 0.0000 0.0394 0.0000 0.3806 0.8400 0.0000 0.0788 0.0000 0.7612 0.0% 9.4% 0.0% 90.6% SPXX (FYE 12/31) .2940 0.0213 0.0000 0.0000 0.2727 0.5880 0.0427 0.0000 0.0000 0.5453 7.3% 0.0% 0.0% 92.7% BXMX (FYE 12/31) .2365 0.0206 0.0000 0.0000 0.2159 0.4730 0.0412 0.0000 0.0000 0.4318 8.7% 0.0% 0.0% 91.3% DIAX (FYE 12/31) .2867 0.0453 0.0420 0.0000 0.1994 0.5734 0.0906 0.0840 0.0000 0.3988 15.8% 14.7% 0.0% 69.5% JCE (FYE 12/31) .3200 0.0085 0.0657 0.1641 0.0817 0.6400 0.0171 0.1313 0.3283 0.1633 2.7% 20.5% 51.3% 25.5%

1 Net investment income (NII) is a projection through the end of the current calendar quarter using actual data through the stated month-end date above. Capital gain amounts are as of the stated date above. JRS owns REIT securities which attribute their distributions to various sources including NII, gains, and return of capital. The estimated per share sources above include an allocation of the NII based on prior year attributions which can be expected to differ from the actual final attributions for the current year.