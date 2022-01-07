Log in
    NXR   US67063X1000

NUVEEN SELECT TAX-FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO 3

(NXR)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Distribution

01/07/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Today, the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE: NXP) has declared a monthly distribution with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below. As previously announced, the reorganization of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE: NXQ) and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE: NXR) into Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE: NXP) was successfully completed prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on December 6, 2021. Today’s declaration represents the first regular monthly distribution following the reorganization.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Record Date January 18, 2022
Ex-Dividend Date January 14, 2022
Payable Date February 1, 2022

 

Per Share Distribution

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Tax-Exempt

Income

Change From

Previous Month

NXP

NYSE

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

$0.0455

-

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $65 billion of assets under management across 62 CEFs as of September 30, 2021. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 30 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:

Advisors:
800-752-8700

Investors:
800-257-8787

Media:
media-inquiries@nuveen.com

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

• market developments;

• legal and regulatory developments; and

• other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

EPS-1979984PR-E0122X


© Business Wire 2022
