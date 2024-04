Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end registered investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide an attractive level of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities consisting primarily of common stocks of mid- to large-cap companies that have attractive dividend income and the potential for future dividend growth and capital appreciation. The Fund will also invest in preferred stocks of mid- to large-cap companies and other fixed-income securities and, to a limited extent, write (sell) call options on various equity market indices. Its investment portfolio includes banks, insurance, pharmaceuticals, telecommunication services, professional services, software, biotechnology and automobiles sectors. The Fund's investment manager is Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC.

