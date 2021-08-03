Log in
    NVEI   CA67079A1021

NUVEI CORPORATION

(NVEI)
  Report
Nuvei Completes Acquisition of Mazooma, Expanding Portfolio of Alternative Payment Methods

08/03/2021
MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Mazooma Technical Services Inc. (“Mazooma”).

The acquisition enhances and expands Nuvei’s portfolio of North American payment options with instant bank-to-bank payments for pay-ins and payouts and real time payments (“RTP”) for accelerated withdrawals, allowing customers to receive payouts immediately into their bank accounts 24/7/365.

While originally developed for the U.S. online gaming and sports betting market, Nuvei will offer this increasingly accepted and popular payment method to its merchants across all verticals. 

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investors
Anthony Gerstein
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 637 M - -
Net income 2021 117 M - -
Net Debt 2021 71,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 100x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 424 M 11 413 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 24,6%
