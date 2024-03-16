March 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International is in advanced talks to buy Canadian payments processor Nuvei, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

A deal between the parties could be announced soon, said the source, who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the potential deal.

Advent declined to comment. Nuvie did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)