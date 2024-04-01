April 1 - Private equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy Canada's Nuvei in a deal that values the payments technology firm, which has received financial backing from actor Ryan Reynolds, at $6.3 billion. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Nuvei Corporation
Equities
NVEI
CA67079A1021
Business Support Services
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|43.58 CAD
|+1.77%
|+12.53%
|+26.17%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+29.13%
|4.41B
|+19.56%
|94.36B
|+6.83%
|71.8B
|+5.47%
|52.32B
|+3.57%
|34.09B
|+8.11%
|22.17B
|+6.25%
|12.02B
|+21.48%
|9.91B
|-20.69%
|8.31B
|+263.83%
|5.15B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Nuvei Corporation - Toronto S.E.
- News Nuvei Corporation
- Advent to buy Ryan Reynolds-backed fintech Nuvei in $6.3 bln deal