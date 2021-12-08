Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nuvei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVEI   CA67079A1021

NUVEI CORPORATION

(NVEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Nuvei Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/08/2021 | 11:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NVEI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nuvei is the subject of a short-seller report published by Spruce Point Capital on December 8, 2021. The report alleges serious inaccuracies in the Company’s claims of organic growth. The report claims: “we find evidence that between 2010 and 2018, the Company experienced practically no growth. Our research points to challenges in the North American market that engendered mid-double-digit organic revenue decline in 2020 and Nuvei’s push into Europe via acquisitions such as SafeCharge (2019) and Smart2Pay (2020).” Among other allegations, Spruce Point Capital claims that the Company’s executives and other associated figures come from questionable backgrounds. Based on this report, shares of Nuvei fell almost 41% in morning trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NUVEI CORPORATION
11:45aShares in Nuvei plunge after report by short seller Spruce Point Capital Management
AQ
11:43aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Nuvei Corporation with L..
BU
10:18aIIROC Trade Resumption - NVEI
AQ
10:12aNUVEI BRIEF : Trading Halted With Shares Down Near 50% Amid Reports Spruce Point Sees 40-6..
MT
10:10aIIROC Trading Halt - NVEI
AQ
09:35aNUVEI BRIEF : Down 23% Amid Reports Spruce Point Sees 40-60% Long Term Downside For Nuvei'..
MT
09:24aNUVEI BRIEF : Spruce Point Has Just Tweeted It Sees 40-60% Long Term Downside For Nuvei's ..
MT
12/02Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
12/01RBC Capital Markets Fall 2021 Canadian FEW Performance Review
MT
11/29Nuvei Approved to Provide Payment Processing Services to Sports Wagering Operators in L..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUVEI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 722 M - -
Net income 2021 134 M - -
Net cash 2021 97,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 106x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 870 M 13 869 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart NUVEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nuvei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 97,03 $
Average target price 131,19 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Fayer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David S. Schwartz Chief Financial Officer
Max Attias Group Chief Technology Officer
Philip John Atherton Global Compliance Officer
Pascal R. Tremblay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVEI CORPORATION57.77%13 869
VISA-5.19%437 250
MASTERCARD-9.76%333 588
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-18.44%224 435
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.47.28%51 645
AVAST PLC13.75%8 371