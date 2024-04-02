Disney Winning Proxy Fight Against Trian With More Than Half of Votes Cast

BlackRock and T. Rowe Price are among the major investors backing Disney; voting continues through April 3 meeting.

Two Members of Warner Bros. Discovery's Board Resign to Resolve Antitrust Concerns

Steven Miron and Steve Newhouse have ties to cable provider Charter, which Justice Department says competes with WBD.

Acorda Therapeutics Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Acorda Therapeutics said it filed for bankruptcy protection and secured a "stalking horse" bid for its assets ahead of an auction process.

South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Makes $649 Million Offer for Austal

Austal said any takeover would require approval not only from Australia's foreign-investment watchdog but also the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. and the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.

Trump Media Shares Tumble After Recent Cash Crunch Disclosed

The stock's plunge erased more than $1 billion from Donald Trump's approximately 57% stake in the company.

Nuvei Agrees to Deal to Be Taken Private

The proposed transaction has the support of shareholders Philip Fayer, Nuvei's founder, chairman and chief executive, Novacap and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, who collectively represent roughly 92% of the voting power attached to Nuvei's shares.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Files for Bankruptcy

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals plunged to an all-time low after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy with a deal in hand to sell its Zokinvy drug.

Fidelity to charge $100 servicing fee on some ETFs

Fidelity Investments is planning to charge investors a $100 servicing fee when placing buy orders on exchange-traded funds issued by nine firms.

Sports Illustrated Owner Sues 5-Hour Energy Founder Over Missed Payments

Authentic Brands alleges Manoj Bhargava and the sports magazine's former publisher "tried to weaponize their obstinance."

Google Pledges to Destroy Browsing Data to Settle 'Incognito' Lawsuit

The move is part of a settlement of a lawsuit that alleged the company tracked millions of users without their knowledge.

