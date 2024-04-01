Trump Media Shares Tumble After Recent Cash Crunch Disclosed

The stock's plunge erased more than $1 billion from Donald Trump's approximately 57% stake in the company.

Google Pledges to Destroy Browsing Data to Settle 'Incognito' Lawsuit

The move is part of a settlement of a lawsuit that alleged the company tracked millions of users without their knowledge.

BYD's Sales Jump as Investors Await Tesla Delivery Numbers

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker has emerged as a fierce competitor to Western EV makers.

Nuvei Agrees Deal to Be Taken Private

The proposed transaction has the support of shareholders Philip Fayer, Nuvei's founder, chairman and chief executive, Novacap and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, who collectively represent roughly 92% of the voting power attached to Nuvei's shares.

Fidelity to charge $100 servicing fee on some ETFs

Fidelity Investments is planning to charge investors a $100 servicing fee when placing buy orders on exchange-traded funds issued by nine firms.

Postal Service Picks UPS to Move Air Cargo, Replacing FedEx

The FedEx contract is set to end in September after more than 20 years.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Files for Bankruptcy

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals plunged to an all-time low after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy with a deal in hand to sell its Zokinvy drug.

Sports Illustrated Owner Sues 5-Hour Energy Founder Over Missed Payments

Authentic Brands alleges Manoj Bhargava and the sports magazine's former publisher "tried to weaponize their obstinance."

This Disney War Has Already Paid Off

The stock price has jumped after many shareholder-friendly changes-without adding rancor to the company's board.

Taco Bell and Pizza Hut Are Going 'AI-First,' Yum's New Tech Chief Says

Yum Brands has a vision for 'AI-powered' fast-food in which artificial intelligence shapes nearly every aspect of how its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC and Habit Burger Grill restaurants are run.

