Disney Winning Proxy Fight Against Trian With More Than Half of Votes Cast

BlackRock and T. Rowe Price are among the major investors backing Disney; voting continues through April 3 meeting.

Xiaomi Shares Jump After Launch of Its First Electric Vehicle

Xiaomi's shares surged after the tech company unveiled its maiden electric vehicle, a competitively-priced sedan vying against Tesla and others for market share in China's crowded EV space.

The Disarray Inside Boeing's 737 Factory Before the Door Plug Blowout

Factory logs indicate missed procedures, confusion and delays during the production of the jet that later burst open in flight.

Two Members of Warner Bros. Discovery's Board Resign to Resolve Antitrust Concerns

Steven Miron and Steve Newhouse have ties to cable provider Charter, which Justice Department says competes with WBD.

Acorda Therapeutics Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Acorda Therapeutics said it filed for bankruptcy protection and secured a "stalking horse" bid for its assets ahead of an auction process.

South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Makes $649 Million Offer for Austal

Austal said any takeover would require approval not only from Australia's foreign-investment watchdog but also the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. and the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.

Trump Media Shares Tumble After Recent Cash Crunch Disclosed

The stock's plunge erased more than $1 billion from Donald Trump's approximately 57% stake in the company.

Nuvei Agrees to Deal to Be Taken Private

The proposed transaction has the support of shareholders Philip Fayer, Nuvei's founder, chairman and chief executive, Novacap and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, who collectively represent roughly 92% of the voting power attached to Nuvei's shares.

Tesla Takes Back the EV Crown From BYD. The Stock Falls Anyway.

The U.S. EV maker is coming off its worst first-quarter of the year ever in terms of stock performance.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Files for Bankruptcy

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals plunged to an all-time low after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy with a deal in hand to sell its Zokinvy drug.

