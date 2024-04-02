Medicare Keeps Getting Tougher for Health Insurers

Managed care stocks are set to fall due to disappointment with the government's decision not to revise the 2025 Medicare payment proposal.

Paychex Stock Falls as Revenue Misses Estimates

The payroll services company posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $1.44 billion, missing analysts' estimates for $1.46 billion.

KKR Homes In on 'Growth-Infra' Climate Investments

The private-equity firm targets clean-energy businesses too big for growth stage and too small for traditional infrastructure investments.

Regulator Probes BlackRock and Vanguard Over Huge Stakes in U.S. Banks

The FDIC is scrutinizing whether the index-fund giants are sticking to passive roles when it comes to their investments in U.S. banks.

Bitcoin Is Soaring This Year. Goldman's Crypto Skeptic Isn't Biting.

Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani is known for her blunt opinions and bitcoin skepticism.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Agricultural Bank of China, Aon and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Nuvei Agrees to Deal to Be Taken Private

The proposed transaction has the support of shareholders Philip Fayer, Nuvei's founder, chairman and chief executive, Novacap and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, who collectively represent roughly 92% of the voting power attached to Nuvei's shares.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Could Fuel Reinsurance Pricing

The cost of insuring against extreme risks has been rising, and the complexity of covering Baltimore's tragedy may further that.

The Stock Market's Magnificent Seven Is Now the Fab Four

Some investors say it is a bullish signal that the market is rallying without the likes of Apple and Tesla because it means other groups are taking part.

Inflation Victory Is Proving Elusive, Challenging Central Banks and Markets

In the U.S. and Europe, underlying inflation has stopped falling or edged higher recently, weakening the case for rate cuts.

