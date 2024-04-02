Fed's Mester still expects 3 rate cuts in 2024 but it is a 'close call'

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday that she still expects three interest rate cuts in 2024 but said it was a close call. "I still think three is reasonable, but it's close call," Mester told reporters after a speech.

Regulator Probes BlackRock and Vanguard Over Huge Stakes in U.S. Banks

The FDIC is scrutinizing whether the index-fund giants are sticking to passive roles when it comes to their investments in U.S. banks.

Paychex Stock Falls as Revenue Misses Estimates

The payroll services company posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $1.44 billion, missing analysts' estimates for $1.46 billion.

Bitcoin Is Soaring This Year. Goldman's Crypto Skeptic Isn't Biting.

Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani is known for her blunt opinions and bitcoin skepticism.

Endeavor Agrees to Be Bought by Silver Lake at $13 Billion Valuation

Silver Lake said the deal is the largest ever in the media and entertainment sector.

KKR Homes In on 'Growth-Infra' Climate Investments

The private-equity firm targets clean-energy businesses too big for growth stage and too small for traditional infrastructure investments.

Daly says there's 'no urgency' for the Fed to cut U.S. interest rates

Daly stills sees 'path' to reduce borrowing costs in 2024

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on fixed-income ETFs, bank bond spreads, Canadian housing affordability, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Nuvei Agrees to Deal to Be Taken Private

The proposed transaction has the support of shareholders Philip Fayer, Nuvei's founder, chairman and chief executive, Novacap and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, who collectively represent roughly 92% of the voting power attached to Nuvei's shares.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Could Fuel Reinsurance Pricing

The cost of insuring against extreme risks has been rising, and the complexity of covering Baltimore's tragedy may further that.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-24 1615ET