    NVEI   CA67079A1021

NUVEI CORPORATION

(NVEI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
45.00 CAD   -0.42%
Nuvei : 4T22 Présentation aux investisseurs (en anglais)

03/08/2023
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Earnings Supplement

March 8, 2023

Disclaimer

General

All references in this presentation to "Nuvei", the "Company," "we," "our," "ours," "us" or similar terms refer to Nuvei Corporation, together with its subsidiaries. All references to "$", "US$", "dollars" and "U.S. dollars" are to United States dollars and all references to "C$" are to Canadian dollars.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

Nuvei's audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The information presented in this presentation includes non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and supplementary financial measures, namely Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Revenue at constant currency, Revenue growth at constant currency, Organic Revenue at constant currency, Organic revenue growth at constant currency, Organic revenue excluding digital assets and cryptocurrencies at constant currency, Organic revenue growth excluding digital assets and cryptocurrencies at constant currency, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per basic share, Adjusted net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, Total volume, Total volume at constant currency, and eCommerce volume. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from our perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial statements reported under IFRS. These measures are used to provide investors with additional insight of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in Nuvei's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS and other financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. We also use these measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. We believe these measures are important additional measures of our performance, primarily because they and similar measures are used widely among others in the payment technology industry as a means of evaluating a company's underlying operating performance. See Appendix for a reconciliation of these measures to the nearest IFRS measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. See Appendix for a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements. The outlook provided in this presentation is provided as of March 8, 2023. Delivery of this presentation after March 8, 2023 does not imply, and should not be construed as implying, that this outlook is reaffirmed as of any such date.

2

Our Purpose

How We Do It

Accelerating our

By being flexible and agile, we

customers' business

provide the payment technology

and insights our customers and

partners need to succeed locally

and globally with one integration

3

Nuveivei Atat-Aa-Glancelance

Consistent Top

Line Growth

50%+

Revenue CAGR

(2019-2022)

Revenue

$843M

(FY2022)

Operating

Leverage

42%

Adj. EBITDA Margin(2)

Based on Adj. EBITDA(2)

of $351M (2022)

Scaling

Rapidly

$128B

Total Volume(1)

(FY2022)

Profitable

$62M

Net Income

(FY2022)

Significant Cash

Generation

$300M+

Adj. EBITDA

less Capex (FY2022(3))

Canada

United

Netherlands

Kingdom

(Global HQ)

Lithuania

Romania

Bulgaria

United

Spain

Italy

States

Israel

China

Cyprus

Mexico

United Arab

Emirates

Colombia

Singapore

Brazil

Australia

Argentina

Key relationships, licenses & memberships:

~89%

200+

47

600+

~150

2,000+

eCommerce

Global Markets

Local Acquiring

Payment Methods

Currencies

Team Members(4)

% of Total Volume(1)

Markets

Source: Company data.

4

  1. Total volume does not represent revenue earned by the Company, but rather the total dollar value of transactions processed by customers under contractual agreement with the Company. See "Supplementary Financial Measures".
  2. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".
  3. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".
  4. Includes new team members from Paya acquisition.

Harnessing Our Full-Stack of Capabilities to

Support Our Customers and Partners

Our modern, scalable, modular technology platform available "a la carte" goes far beyond acquiring

N A T I V E C O M M E R C E P L A T F O R M

Cashier

Customer

Reporting

Global

On/Off Ramp

Omnichannel

Global eCommerce

Authentication

Gateway

Payments

Customers

Payment

Networks

Vertical Software

47 Local

Open

600+ APMs and

Currency

Global &

Data Analytics

Acquiring

Banking

Cryptocurrencies

Management

Instant

& Reconciliation

Providers(1)

Markets

Payments

Payouts

Banks

B2B Customers(1)

Risk

Payment

Card

Banking as a

Chargeback

Value Added

Management

Orchestration

Issuing

Service

Guarantee

Services

5

(1) Additional vertical markets, software and ERP integrations through Paya acquisition.

Disclaimer

Nuvei Corporation published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 13:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
