Nuvei : Earnings Call Transcript

Nuvei First Quarter 2023 Earnings Transcript CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Phil Fayer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Nuvei David Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer, Nuvei Chris Mammone, Head of Investor Relations, Nuvei CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS Darrin Peller, Wolfe Research Jason Kupferberg, BofA Securities John Davis, Raymond James & Associates Joseph Vafi, Canaccord Genuity Kevin Krishnaratne, Scotiabank Kyle Lindgren, Credit Suisse Mihir Raul, National Bank Financial Paul Treiber, RBC Capital Markets Sanjay Sakhrani, Keefe Bruyette & Woods Spencer James, William Blair Todd Coupland, CIBC Capital Markets William Nance, Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nuvei Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Chris Mammone, Head of IR. Please go ahead, Mr. Mammone. Chris Mammone, Head of Investor Relations, Nuvei Thank you, operator, and thanks to everyone for joining us this morning. With us today are Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO; and David Schwartz, CFO. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and webcast and is copyrighted property of Nuvei. Rebroadcast of this information in whole or in part without written consent of Nuvei is prohibited. Earlier this morning, Nuvei issued a press release announcing financial results for the three-months period ended March 31, 2023. The release as well as an accompanying supplemental slide deck is available in the Events section of our Investor Relations website, investors.nuvei.com. During this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the business or developments in Nuvei's industry to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, achievements and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information about these factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results or performance can be found in Nuvei's filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authority and on the company's website. Our discussions today will include non-IFRS measures, including but not limited to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per share. Management believes non-IFRS results are useful in order to enhance our understanding of our ongoing performance, but they are not a supplement to-and should not be considered in isolation from-or as a substitute for IFRS financial matters. Reconciliation of these measures to IFRS measures is available in our earnings release and MD&A. We'll open up the call for your questions after our prepared remarks. During that portion of the call, in order to get to as many people in queue within the allotted time, we ask that you limit to one question and one follow-up. And with that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Phil. 1

Phil Fayer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Nuvei Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. We have a lot to share with you today, so I'll jump right in. As you've now seen, Nuvei is off to an excellent start in 2023, delivering first quarter results ahead of our financial outlook as we remain heads down executing our strategic initiatives, growing our market share, winning new customers and expanding with existing customers, driving innovation and extending our geographic reach. As we celebrate our 20th year, it's incredible to reflect on everything we've accomplished. Today, Nuvei enables leading discretionary and nondiscretionary use cases all over the world with tremendous white space for continued growth in a very large and addressable market and naturally, we fully intend on continuing to scale the business and grow both organically and inorganically and yet even after all the growth, innovation and learnings, we're still very much on the ground floor with the best yet to come. Great businesses are not built overnight, and our success is directly attributable to our people and culture, and I want to take a moment to thank our more than 2,000 colleagues around the world for their tireless efforts, passion and dedication to growing our business and supporting our customers. You guys are rock stars, and it's truly a privilege to be working with you. So this morning, I'm excited to share 2 recent changes to our leadership team. First is a promotion of Scott Calliham to Chief Strategy Officer, a newly created global role reporting to me. Scott, who has led M&A efforts since 2018 will now lead strategy, integration and M&A. Second is welcoming Caitlin Shetter, previously Paya's Chief People Officer, as our new Global Chief People Officer replacing Nikki Zinman. We thank Nikki for many contributions during their time at Nuvei and wish her well in her future endeavors. I look forward to partnering with Scott and Catlin. Turning now to Paya, which, as a reminder, the deal rationale adds B2B, government and ISV through highly attractive, growing, non-discretionary and largely underpenetrated channels to our business. We completed the acquisition in February, and the integration is on plan as we've combined 2 fantastic teams into a single organization and are now focused on applying additional resources towards accelerating the go-to-market strategy, which I'll touch upon later in my prepared remarks. Paya's CEO, Jeff Hack; and CFO, Glenn Renzulli, will be departing the company within the next few weeks. I can't thank Jeff and Glenn enough for their professionalism and operating with such class in dignity throughout the entire process. Looking further at our progress with the integration, we've now retired one of Paya's legacy payment gateways, and we have a deliberate plan in place to sunset the rest over time, freeing up additional resources for continued investments. Having now aligned our leadership team and eliminated public company costs, we've started to execute on our estimated $21 million cost synergy target. As we have stated previously, the majority of the cost synergies are expected to be recognized towards the end of the 24-month period following the completion of the acquisition. Furthermore, by plugging Paya into Nuvei's tech stack, we've identified between $50 million and $100 million of new revenue synergy opportunity above Paya's stand-alone base case by 2027, consistent with our thesis of accelerating Paya's growth trajectory. We see ample opportunity to achieve this revenue growth by enabling global opportunities and implementing our go-to-market playbook. The key takeaways I'll leave you with on Paya are that we're on plan, we feel really good about the acquisition and the deal rationale, and are confident in our ability to accelerate the growth of the business. Turning now to our financial results, which above all else, indicate that we continue to scale the platform and win market share. Total volume for the first quarter was $42 billion, increasing 45% on a reported basis and 48% on a constant currency basis over the prior year's first quarter. Total volume on an organic constant currency basis grew 29%. Revenue for the first quarter was $256 million, increasing approximately 20% on a reported basis and 22% on a constant currency basis. Organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, excluding digital assets and cryptocurrencies grew 26%. 2

Taking it one step further, that 26% growth rate means that we faced approximately $32 million of revenue headwinds in the quarter, which comprised of $5 million from changes in foreign exchange rates and $27 million from digital assets and cryptocurrencies on a constant currency basis. Remember that because we are an at-scale platform, the majority of these associated dollars flow to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We believe this helps frame the operating scalability of our business. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $96 million with a 38% margin in the quarter, and free cash flow was $84 million, also an increase from the prior year. We continue to believe that we are a fintech unlike any other with our differentiating and compelling financial profile, which features a unique combination of growth, profitability, low CapEx and high free cash flow generation. As you may recall, we manage our go-to-market effort in 3 distribution channels: global eCommerce, eCommerce resellers and SMB. With Paya, we've now added 3 new channels, including B2B, government and ISV. Double-clicking on our results for the quarter by channel. Global eCommerce, which is our primary focus and core value proposition, grew 37% at constant currency, excluding digital assets and cryptocurrencies. And I can't stress this enough: We believe this is class-leading growth and shows that we're truly winning market share and more importantly, growing faster than our high-growth peers. Beyond global eCommerce, Nuvei continues to support our legacy channels, which include eCommerce resellers and SMBs, both of which are predominantly driven by independent sales organizations in North America and on a combined basis, represent a smaller percentage of revenue compared to global eCommerce. For the quarter, revenue at constant currency increased 8% for eCommerce resellers and declined 1% in SMB. I will expand on SMB and what we're seeing there later on in my prepared remarks. So there should be no surprise, and as we've been saying, we continue to see high growth in Global eCommerce, winning market share and driving category-leading performance, which is being offset somewhat by slower growth in our legacy reseller and SMB channels. Naturally, as eCommerce continues to grow and becomes a greater percentage of our business, these smaller legacy channels will become less relevant to our growth profile. Now looking at our B2B, Government, and ISV channels-on a pro forma basis for the first quarter, B2B grew 15%, Government grew 15%, and ISVs grew 17%. As I just outlined, we're encouraged by this baseline performance and expect to accelerate growth in these channels over the coming quarters and years. Paya also has a lower growth legacy channel, which is a mix of resellers and SMBs and declined 1% on a pro forma basis in the first quarter. So the key takeaway here with respect to our channels is that by leveraging our technology, our global eCommerce business is exhibiting best-in-class growth benefiting from our focused investments and strategy, and we expect to accelerate performance in our newer B2B, government and ISV channels, which, over time, will render our smaller reseller and SMB channels less meaningful and less of a headwind to our overall growth. With this additional information, we hope you can appreciate the momentum of the business, the opportunities that lie ahead of us, and hopefully, you can share the excitement of why we continue to feel that we're very much on the ground floor. Taking a closer look at our results by region. In North America, revenue grew 55% in the first quarter to $125 million from $81 million. Excluding Paya, revenue in the region was 17%, driven by continued growth in our global eCommerce channel, which grew by approximately 51% over last year's first quarter. In EMEA, revenue declined 4% to $120 million from $125 million. However, revenue excluding digital assets and cryptocurrencies grew 27% as the majority of that exposure originates from European operators. In LATAM, revenue increased 68% to $11 million from $6 million as we continue to see our business accelerating rapidly driven by investments in the region. In APAC, while revenue decreased to $1.1 million from $2.9 million, it is important to note that our actual processed volume has increased as we continue moving our customers from international to local and see a lot of opportunity to continue accelerating our business in the region. 3

Turning now to operating trends for the first quarter. Our observations echo earlier comments made by others but underscores strong results and performance in our global eCommerce, B2B, government and IV channels, and slowdowns in domestic SMB. Double clicking for the quarter, certain organic revenue trends we saw by vertical include: online retail grew by 84%, travel grew by 65%, online gaming grew by 53%, video and social gains grew by 51%. And our SMB channel, which I discussed earlier and is largely our card-present business in North America, which includes consumer retail, restaurants and other verticals, declined 3% on a reported basis and 1% on a constant currency basis. Digital assets and cryptocurrencies were down approximately 61% compared to last year's first quarter and declined 10% sequentially. As we stated previously, this vertical is immaterial to Nuvei, and going forward is expected to continue to decline and represent approximately 5% (of total revenues). Moving on now to an update on our go-to-market efforts. As you can appreciate from the commentary I just provided on our sales channels, we're really excited about the momentum of our sales efforts. Our capabilities give us the right to win our fair share of new business, and we're winning as demonstrated by our global eCommerce revenue growth rate of 37% at constant currency excluding digital assets and cryptocurrencies in this year's first quarter. And with our new B2B, government, and ISV channels, we are applying our playbook, knowledge and experience to build out a class leading go-to-market efforts globally. While it's early, new in-year business excluding digital assets and cryptocurrency through the first quarter is promising, up more than 125% compared to the same period last year. We also have some very large implementations launching the second and third quarters, which should contribute to our results in the second half of the year. Turning now to an update on product and innovation. We are a technology company at heart and never standing still as we continue to accelerate our differentiated feature functionality globally. Our technology investments increased by approximately 40% year-over-year, while keeping capital expenditures within our medium-term target range. As we continue to grow, we will favor purposeful investments that propel our differentiated value proposition forward. This is how we stay ahead of the competition, and we're progressing nicely across our strategic initiatives, namely our unified commerce, embedded finance and open banking offerings. Finally, in an area that is clearly fastening for everyone, we continue to test and implement new use cases for artificial intelligence to enhance internal support channels, customer support, merchant onboarding, risk management, underwriting, and compliance. We look forward to seeing this develop further. Turning now to our disciplined capital allocation strategy. As we said previously, aside from debt repayment and continuing to be opportunistic with strategic M&A, we expect to prioritize our excess cash towards share buybacks. To this end, in March, we renewed our normal course issuer bid (NCIB), pursuant to which we may purchase up to 10% of our public float over a 12-month period. We've also implemented an automatic share repurchase plan (ASPP), which allows us to purchase shares during blackout periods under predefined terms. Subsequently, we purchased 1.35 million shares in the first quarter or roughly 2% of the public float for a total consideration of $56 million. As stewards of capital as a young public company, we've returned a total of $223 million to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks. I'll now discuss recent market trends and how that informs our views for the current quarter and the rest of the year. So far, it's been a continuation of what we talked about before with positive momentum in our global eCommerce coupled with stability in B2B, government, and ISV, consistency in our reseller channel, and light headwinds in SMB. When it comes to our second quarter, there is seasonality sequentially when considering events such as Super Bowl, March Madness, spring break, charitable giving, and tax payments in the first quarter. Nevertheless, volume in both April and the first week of May is in line with our expectations. 4