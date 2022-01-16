Log in
    NVEI   CA67079A1021

NUVEI CORPORATION

(NVEI)
Nuvei : Partners with Wix to Process Payments

01/16/2022 | 10:45am EST
MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2022 - Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced a partnership with Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence to facilitate payment processing for Wix merchants in North America.

This integration will deliver fast, seamless and secure payment processing for Wix merchants and their customers across all industries. Nuvei will provide Wix with local acquiring and payment processing for their merchants, delivering them enhanced online shopping and digital payment experiences.

"We're very excited to be working with Wix, it's the perfect partnership for us," explains Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "Nuvei and Wix are both high-tech, Nasdaq-listed companies experiencing hyper-growth across the globe. The entire tech sector is watching closely what we and Wix are doing as two fast-growing global experts in our fields. We're delighted to be a part of Wix's expansion plans."

"We are constantly finding new ways to support our merchants and offer them the tools to grow their businesses, so they can continue to expand their online presence and provide the best service to their customers," said Volodymyr Tsukur and Amit Sagiv, Co-Heads of Wix Payments. "We look forward to working with Nuvei, providing more payment options for our merchants."

The partnership will mark a step change for Nuvei, giving Wix's broad range of businesses, including SMBs direct access to Nuvei's industry-leading payment solution, growing both the reach and profile of Nuvei's brand. Wix, meanwhile, will leverage Nuvei's fast go-to-market capabilities and industry-leading technology to maximize transaction success rates for its clients.

About Nuvei  

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration - propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
IR@nuvei.com

Public Relations
PR@nuvei.com

About Wix.com, Ltd

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 210 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kyiv, Kraków, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store.

For more about Wix please visit our Press Room.

Contact:
PR@wix.com

Disclaimer

Nuvei Corporation published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 15:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
