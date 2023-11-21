MONTREAL, November 21, 2023 - Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has been selected by Solutions by Text (SBT), a leading platform that enables consumer finance businesses to engage their customers in real-time time over text, to launch its embedded payments function.

This partnership facilitates SBT's customers to streamline their billing and payments processes through SBT's FinText platform. Consumers who receive text notifications that a bill is due are now able to initiate the transaction directly through messaging instead of via a separate online portal or physical payment. This greatly enhances the overall consumer experience. In addition to card payment processing, SBT's single integration with Nuvei's core platform technology enables businesses to accept payments from all relevant alternative payment methods (APMs), including account-to-account transactions (e.g. ACH in the U.S.) and digital wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Enhancing the speed and convenience of the user experience will not only help SBT strengthen its connections with consumers, but also lead to increased digital payment rates and reduced resource commitment in managing payments.

David Baxter, CEO of Solutions by Text, commented on the announcement: "We're dedicated to offering consumer finance businesses a solution with the ultimate consumer experience for paying bills. Partnering with Nuvei to enable customers to make payments directly through texts smoothly and securely is a huge upgrade that will underpin our future market expansion and growth."

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, added: "We're thrilled to partner with Solutions by Text to bring this huge consumer experience upgrade to the consumer finance market. Enabling payments of bills directly through text reminders is another example of how businesses can get closer to their customers through payments."

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) is the pioneer of FinText™, empowering consumer finance companies to engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real-time. SBT has been providing compliance-first enterprise conversational messaging solutions since 2008. Solutions by Text's vision is to bring real-time payments to the text channel, creating a seamless and optimized bill pay experience for businesses and their consumers.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 669 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

NVEI-IR

Contact:

Public Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]