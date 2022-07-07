Nuvei and GAN Launch Strategic Partnership for the North American Gaming Industry

MONTREAL and IRVINE, CA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payments platform, and GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) (the “Company” or “GAN”) announce today they have entered a strategic partnership enabling gaming operators to access Nuvei’s full suite of payments solutions through an integration with GAN’s software-as-a-service gaming platform technology.

The partnership commenced following the launch of the regulated gaming market in Ontario earlier this year and is now being extended to support operators across the U.S. and Canada. Nuvei technology is integrated seamlessly into GAN software, and thanks to this partnership, players can instantly deposit and request instant payouts using its industry-leading cashier technology. This includes multiple regional and alternative payment methods in addition to cards, such as Interac and digital wallets.

Don Ryan, President of Enterprise Solutions for GAN, commented on the announcement: “We’re pleased to be partnering with Nuvei to bring such an exciting solution to the North American gaming industry. GAN and Nuvei have strong reputations for delivering best-in-class solutions for operators. This strategic partnership takes our combined proposition to the next level.”

Philip Fayer, CEO & Chair of Nuvei, added: “Offering gaming operators a fully customizable payments platform, including local acquiring solutions and a full suite of payment methods through a single integration, is at the heart of our vision for the future of payments in both gaming and broader verticals.

“Being able to partner with GAN to bring this vision to North American operators is a great step forward for an industry poised for further significant growth in the next few years. GAN is renowned throughout gaming for its market-leading software, which is why we believe this is such an exciting partnership.”

The announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to solidify its position as the payment technology partner of choice for gaming, fantasy sports, and sports betting brands in regulated markets across the globe.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

