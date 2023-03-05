Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nuvei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVEI   CA67079A1021

NUVEI CORPORATION

(NVEI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
46.16 CAD   +6.21%
05:00pNuvei announces next step in its global expansion plan with Australia launch
AQ
03/02Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
03/02Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuvei announces next step in its global expansion plan with Australia launch

03/05/2023 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nuvei is enabling eCommerce businesses in the world’s 12th largest economy to accelerate their growth

MONTREAL, March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that businesses operating in Australia can now access its full suite of market-leading payments solutions including acquiring, processing, alternative payment methods and risk management.

Australian businesses operating locally and globally will benefit from Nuvei’s cutting-edge, agile technology that’s built to accelerate their growth. Nuvei’s payments platform enables businesses to optimize operating costs and boost conversion rates by maximizing payments acceptance, minimizing risk, and enhancing the consumer payment experience. This includes offering all local and relevant payment methods.

Launching in Australia is the latest initiative from Nuvei as it continues to grow its presence and capabilities in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, following its successful launch in Singapore and Hong Kong in 2022.

Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Payer commented on the announcement: “Our mission is to help our customers connect with their customers regardless of location, payment method or currency. Launching in Australia is a natural step for our continued expansion in APAC, having already established a strong and growing presence in the region.”

Nuvei is launching in Australia having secured regulatory and scheme licenses to support customers with local acquiring in the country.

Fayer continued: “We know the role local acquiring plays in payments optimization, which is why Nuvei’s local acquiring network across the globe is unparalleled. Being able to support merchants in Hong Kong, Singapore, and now Australia with local acquiring solutions demonstrates our commitment to our customers’ growth.”

While debit and credit card payments are the preeminent online payment method for Australian consumers, alternative payment methods (APMs) are also growing in popularity. Nuvei technology enables businesses to accept all the relevant payment methods in the region (including local currencies for cross-border transactions) in addition to card acquiring. This includes New Payments Platform (NPP), Australia’s account-to-account fast payments open access infrastructure, giving consumers even more choice over their payments experience.

Benefits of NPP for consumers include instant, 24/7/365 settlements, making this payment method particularly relevant for industries where payouts are critical to the overall payments experience.

Australia is a significant market for eCommerce in APAC and globally. It is the world’s 12th largest economy and had an eCommerce market value of $47bn (with 8.9% growth)[1] in 2022. Internet penetration in Australia is 91%[2] and over 90% of Australian internet users make online purchases.

About Nuvei 

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

[1] https://www.savvy.com.au/australias-online-shopping-behaviour-report-2022/#:~:text=Australia's%20online%20shopping%20industry%20is,retail%20therapy%20continues%20to%20skyrocket

[2] https://www.statista.com/statistics/680142/australia-internet-penetration/


All news about NUVEI CORPORATION
05:00pNuvei announces next step in its global expansion plan with Australia launch
AQ
03/02Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
03/02Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
02/27Nuvei Kept at Outperform by BMO Following Closing of Paya Holdings Acquisition; Price T..
MT
02/22Nuvei Closes Purchase of Paya; Expects Q4, Fiscal-Year 2022 Outlook to be in Line With ..
MT
02/22Nuvei Corporation Re-Affirms Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year End..
CI
02/22Nuvei Brief: Says Completed US$1.3 Billion Acquisition of Paya; Anticipates ..
MT
02/22Nuvei Completes $1.3 Billion Acquisition of Paya
GL
02/21Nuvei Corporation (TSX:NVEI) completed the acquisition of Paya Ho..
CI
02/13Nuvei and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team join forces ahead of new Formula One&t..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUVEI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 843 M - -
Net income 2022 65,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 714 M 4 714 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 368
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart NUVEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nuvei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 33,89 $
Average target price 65,59 $
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Fayer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuval Ziv President
David S. Schwartz Chief Financial Officer
Max Attias Group Chief Technology Officer
Kanwarpal Bindra Chief Product & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVEI CORPORATION34.15%4 714
FISERV, INC.17.01%74 282
BLOCK, INC.28.71%48 692
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.13.57%29 684
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.90%15 780
NEXI S.P.A5.43%10 796