    NVEI   CA67079A1021

NUVEI CORPORATION

(NVEI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:35:39 2023-06-09 am EDT
40.86 CAD   +0.47%
Nuvei appoints Laura Miller as Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of eCommerce
GL
06/08Sylogist Selects Nuvei to Upgrade Its Payments Solution; No Value Given
MT
06/08Nuvei Brief: Sylogist selects Nuvei to upgrade its payments solution
MT
Nuvei appoints Laura Miller as Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of eCommerce

06/09/2023 | 10:16am EDT
Miller joins immediately and will lead Nuvei’s global eCommerce commercial organization

MONTREAL, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today the appointment of Laura Miller to a newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of eCommerce, reporting directly to Nuvei President Yuval Ziv.

An inspirational leader in the financial services industry with a proven track record of delivering success at the highest level, Miller joins Nuvei immediately to spearhead the company’s global commercial strategy across many of its key high growth target verticals. Her primary responsibilities will include developing Nuvei’s strengthening relationships with the leading enterprises in global eCommerce, as well as heading up its eCommerce commercial organization in North America, Europe, MEA, APAC and LATAM.

Miller joins at an exciting time for Nuvei as the company continues to demonstrate its enhanced proposition across diversified use cases in global eCommerce, B2B, ISV and Government. Recent Nuvei large enterprise commercial wins include Radisson Hotel Group, Sabre, Virgin Atlantic, Cart.com, and Shein.

Miller commented on the announcement: “I am thrilled to be joining Nuvei at such an important moment. The company is establishing great momentum with many of the world’s most significant eCommerce businesses, and I am eager to support accelerating its growth further. Nuvei is uniquely positioned to enable global businesses to scale internationally while optimizing their payments in regional markets, so I am looking forward to leveraging my experience working with many leading enterprise businesses as we go on this journey.”

Miller brings almost 25 years of expertise in strategic planning, sales leadership, and business development within the payments industry. Her deep understanding of the payments ecosystem will support Nuvei’s mission to provide innovative payment solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of global businesses and built to accelerate eCommerce growth.

Prior to joining Nuvei, Miller held prominent positions at several leading, global financial institutions. Most recently, she served as President, JPMorgan Merchant Services, overseeing the bank’s commercial relationships with its largest global customers. Before joining JPMorgan Chase & Co., Miller held senior leadership positions at American Express, where she played a key role in driving sales growth and client management in the commercial card segment. Throughout her esteemed career, Laura has demonstrated expertise in leading large sales organizations, implementing sales strategies, and expanding client relationships.

“We are excited to welcome Laura to the Nuvei team,” commented Nuvei’s President Yuval Ziv. “Laura is a highly skilled and experienced leader with a deep understanding of the payments industry. She is also a strong advocate for businesses and has a proven track record of success in helping them accelerate growth which matches our mission at Nuvei. I have every confidence that Laura will be a key contributor to helping Nuvei achieve our ambitious goals.”

About Nuvei 

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration. 

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

NVEI-IR


10:16aNuvei appoints Laura Miller as Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of eCommerce
06/08Sylogist Selects Nuvei to Upgrade Its Payments Solution; No Value Given
06/08Nuvei Brief: Sylogist selects Nuvei to upgrade its payments solution
06/08Sylogist selects Nuvei to upgrade its payments solution
06/08Sylogist selects Nuvei to upgrade its payments solution
06/08Sylogist Selects Nuvei Corporation to Upgrade its Payments Solution
06/06Nuvei to Provide Instant Bank Transfer Service to Resorts Digital Gaming
06/06Resorts Digital Gaming selects Nuvei to enhance its iGaming cashier experience
06/06Resorts Digital Gaming selects Nuvei to enhance its iGaming cashier experience
06/06Resorts Digital Gaming Selects Nuvei to Enhance Igaming Cashier Experience
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 240 M - -
Net income 2023 52,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 82,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 224 M 4 224 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
EV / Sales 2024 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 690
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart NUVEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nuvei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUVEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 30,46 $
Average target price 50,11 $
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Fayer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuval Ziv President
David S. Schwartz Chief Financial Officer
Max Attias Group Chief Technology Officer
Kanwarpal Bindra Chief Product & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVEI CORPORATION18.19%4 224
FISERV, INC.14.07%71 170
BLOCK, INC.3.58%39 602
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.1.56%26 423
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.74%17 595
EDENRED SE19.77%16 350
