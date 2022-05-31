Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:



On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the Company will present at Cowen’s 50 th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:10 pm ET

Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:10 pm ET On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Company will present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Investor Day. The discussion will begin at 1:45 pm ET

The Company’s presentations will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investors

Anthony Gerstein

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com