    NVEI   CA67079A1021

NUVEI CORPORATION

(NVEI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/30 04:00:00 pm EDT
67.68 CAD   +3.50%
Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08:31aNuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
Nuvei Corporation Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results
GL
Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/31/2022 | 08:31am EDT
MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the Company will present at Cowen’s 50th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:10 pm ET
  • On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Company will present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Investor Day. The discussion will begin at 1:45 pm ET

The Company’s presentations will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investors
Anthony Gerstein
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 960 M - -
Net income 2022 78,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 93,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 563 M 7 563 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,51x
EV / Sales 2023 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 368
Free-Float 27,1%
Managers and Directors
Philip Fayer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuval Ziv President
David S. Schwartz Chief Financial Officer
Max Attias Group Chief Technology Officer
Philip John Atherton Global Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUVEI CORPORATION-17.46%7 563
FISERV, INC.-2.33%65 525
BLOCK, INC.-43.95%52 547
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.17%37 234
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.45%19 295
NEXI S.P.A-30.59%13 713