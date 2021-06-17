Log in
    NVEI   CA67079A1021

NUVEI CORPORATION

(NVEI)
Nuvei to be Added to S&P/TSX Composite Index

06/17/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 21, 2021 it will be added as a member of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

The S&P/TSX Composite is the headline index for the Canadian equity market. It is the broadest in the S&P/TSX family and is the basis for multiple sub-indices including but not limited to equity indices, Income Trust Indices, Capped Indices, GICS Indices and market cap based indices. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) serves as the distributor of both real-time and historical data for this index.

About Nuvei 

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 200 markets worldwide with local acquiring in 44 markets. With supports for over 470 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.  

Contact: 

Investors 

Anthony Gerstein 
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations  
anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 637 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 86,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 877 M 9 831 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Fayer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David S. Schwartz Chief Financial Officer
Keith Birdsong Chief Technology Officer
Philip John Atherton Global Compliance Officer
Pascal R. Tremblay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUVEI CORPORATION12.19%10 477
VISA4.97%489 689
MASTERCARD1.93%360 563
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.14.78%315 790
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.2.28%35 402
AVAST PLC-9.64%7 055